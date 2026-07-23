When <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Star Apoorva Mukhija Said She'd Retire If She Ever Made Rs 10 Crore

Since Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, has entered Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2, she has not just ruffled a few feathers but also changed the game for many players. In the latest episode, she informed Shivangi Joshi about what contestants were saying behind her back and revealed that Harshad Chopda is allegedly in love with her.

"It looks as if he's really in love with you. You may not have feelings for him, but he does," she told the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. She also told her that Shilpa Shinde has been making demeaning remarks on her character.

While the Rebel Kid is making headlines on the reality show, the 25-year-old is a social media sensation and a YouTube star with 1.45 million subscribers. The last video she posted on her channel was three months ago.

As Apoorva Mukhija's entry continues to make Lock Upp 2 more addictive for its fans, here is a quick insight into her earnings and life.

Apoorva Mukhija's Personal Life

Apoorva Mukhija first caught everyone's attention during the pandemic with her relatable videos on social media. Born in Delhi in 2001, she later moved to Mumbai after completing a BTech in Computer Science Engineering from Jaipur.

From creating content on social media to signing brand deals, she swiftly climbed the ladder. According to Forbes India, she ranked eighth among content creators from September 2023 to August 2024. She has reportedly worked with 150 brands, including Amazon, Nike, Meta, Maybelline, and Kate Spade, among others.

However, she became a favourite target of controversy after appearing on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Her controversial statements on the show drew online backlash, but she did not shy away and continued working.

However, she had to move out of her rented apartment, which she had decorated herself, and relocate elsewhere in Mumbai.

In 2025, she appeared on The Traitors India.

How Much Does 'Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija Want To Earn Before Retiring

In mid-2025, reports suggested that Apoorva Mukhija had amassed a net worth of Rs 41 crore. Business Today reported that she had built her empire by making Rs 2.5 lakh every day and was charging Rs 6 lakh for a reel and Rs 2 lakh for a 30-second story.

Taking to Instagram, she refused the claims and wrote, "It's wrong.

She even joked in an interview that her mother sent her a screenshot of the claims of her Rs 41 crore net worth and asked her, "Where is all this money? Why are we unable to purchase a home?"

In a previous interview with Bollywood Bubble, she even said, "I am everywhere, but my net worth is not even close to Rs 41 crore. I'm not even making one-tenth of that. These clothes are rented. I have to return them after this. My heels are dirty, nails are fake, and my watch, which is Rs 20,000, is the most expensive thing I'm wearing."

She also revealed that no brand was paying her the claimed amount and added, "If I ever make Rs 10 crore, I'll retire. Someone take me there. Give me money!"

There are no reports revealing how much the 25-year-old earns, but she appears to be well on her way to building a successful career.

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