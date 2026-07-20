Inside <i>Ramayana</i> Star Sai Pallavi's Rs 8 Crore Coimbatore Home: Spacious Living Room, Prayer Area, And Garden

Sai Pallavi is currently on cloud nine, and for all the right reasons. The actress is gearing up for the release of Ramayana: Part 1 later this year, in which she will be seen portraying Sita. Recently, she attended Pratham Sankalp, an event held in Delhi.

Away from the spotlight, Sai Pallavi's family home in Coimbatore reflects a lifestyle far removed from glamour and excess. Reportedly valued between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore, according to NoBroker, the residence embraces simplicity, tradition, and warmth. Rather than flashy interiors or ultra-modern decor, the house focuses on comfort, family values, and cultural roots, making it feel welcoming and deeply personal.

Details

The living room serves as the heart of the family home and is designed to bring everyone together. Instead of following contemporary design trends, the space prioritises comfort and functionality.

Classic wooden furniture lends timeless charm to the room, while comfortable sofas are arranged to encourage conversation and family bonding. The home also features natural stone or tiled flooring, which enhances its elegant yet practical appeal.

The bedrooms reflect the same understated style seen throughout the house. Spacious and filled with natural light, they are designed to provide a peaceful retreat from the bustle of everyday life.

The family home also has well-appointed bedrooms furnished with wooden beds, wardrobes, and study tables. Soft, neutral shades dominate the interiors, creating a calming atmosphere. With minimal decoration and clutter-free surroundings, the rooms prioritise comfort and relaxation.

A dedicated prayer room holds a special place in the residence and highlights the family's strong cultural and spiritual values. A traditional wooden mandir houses the deities, while brass lamps, fresh flowers, and incense contribute to the serene ambience. This peaceful corner is among the most distinctive spaces in the house.

The family home also has a spacious kitchen designed with efficiency in mind. NoBroker shared details of the kitchen. Granite countertops, ample storage space, and wooden cabinets combine practicality with warmth.

One of the most attractive features of the Coimbatore residence is its close connection with nature. The home's balconies and outdoor spaces are filled with greenery.

The property also boasts a lush garden that offers a relaxing escape from busy schedules. Potted plants line the balconies, while the outdoor spaces provide the perfect setting for morning tea, quiet evenings, and quality family time.

Sai Pallavi's Coimbatore family home stands out not because of extravagance but because of its warmth and authenticity. With traditional interiors, a dedicated prayer area, comfortable living spaces, and abundant greenery, the residence beautifully reflects the values of family, culture, and simple living.



Also Read: Ramayana's Sai Pallavi Looks Divine In Kanjivaram Saree And Temple Jewellery At Delhi Event