Man Who Went From 142 Kg To 80 Kg Shares His Cardio Plan For Weight Loss

Crash diets may promise quick results, but actual weight loss happens when you start building healthy habits that last. After transforming from 142 kg to 80 kg over two years, a man opened up about the cardio routine that kept him on track throughout his fitness journey.

The man named Kuwar Kapur has shared on Instagram an inspiring video of his fitness journey, which showed his before-and-after look as well as the secret behind losing 62 kg. According to the man, the actual secret behind his transformation is persistence rather than perfection.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Most people jump straight to 10K steps then wonder why they are exhausted and sore and quit by week 2.” Calling this technique a mistake, the man shared the cardio progression that makes fat loss more sustainable:

Beginner/Obese Phase

According to him, beginner or obese people should not directly jump to 10,000 steps a day. Instead, they should take it slow. “Start with what feels manageable. Usually 3000-5000 steps/day. Even less is fine, as the goal is consistency without burnout,” he explained.

Overweight Phase

He recommended overweight people to start with 8000 steps in one zone and two sessions per week. According to him, when the body adapts, cardio improves. He also suggested keeping the pace conversational instead of pushing your capacity.

Fitter Phase

For moderately fit people, the man suggested 10,000 to 12,000 steps in two zones and two sessions per week since, in this phase, the body's recovery and work capacity improve from obese or overweight phases.

Leaning Down Phase

In this phase, he advised walking 15,000 steps in two or three zones and two sessions per week. This helps speed up the fat loss process. He also added that if gym performance drops, it is wise to reduce cardio, not food.

Shredded Phase

In this ultimate phase, he recommended 20,000 steps in two or three zones and two sessions, as this phase provides high output as well as high reward. Alongside sharing cardio routines for each phase, he also recommended everyone, irrespective of which phase they are in, to lift weights at least three to four times a week.

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