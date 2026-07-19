<i>Ramayana</i> Star Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Why Her Son Doesn't Drink Store-Bought Milk

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed their son Neil in April 2022. Since becoming a mother, the actress has often spoken about embracing mindful parenting and making conscious choices for her child's well-being. In a recent interaction, Kajal revealed why she stopped giving Neil store-bought milk after he turned one, choosing instead to make paneer and dahi at home.

“I have stopped consuming so many things. I have stopped the consumption of dairy in my house. We eat ghar ka bana hua paneer and dahi. But I don't make my child drink milk. I stopped when he was one year old,” Kajal said on Zoom Spotlight Sessions.

Milk Adulteration And Its Side Effects

Kajal's fear of store-bought milk seems to stem from the rise in adulterated milk in the market. Adulteration is highly dangerous as it involves the addition of toxic chemicals and contaminated water to increase volume or mask poor quality.

Regular consumption of adulterated milk can lead to severe health issues ranging from acute gastrointestinal infections to chronic diseases like organ failure and cancer, as per NCBI. Prolonged exposure to adulterants such as Formalin and Melamine can lead to liver, kidney and lung damage, even infant death.

Kajal Aggarwal On Motherhood

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal shared glimpses of his infant son on Instagram and called motherhood "the most challenging and rewarding job" she'll ever have. In the caption, she wrote, "I can't believe how fast the past six months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I've gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along."

She added, "Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging; I wouldn't want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying so much these fleeting moments of Babydom!"

"I'm in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It's as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I'll ever have," the actress concluded.

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