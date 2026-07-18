How Indian Craft Stole The Show At Christopher Nolan's <i>The Odyssey</i> Premiere In New York

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey released worldwide on July 17. As the film began its global run, all eyes turned to its star-studded New York premiere.

Nolan made a stylish statement in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The real showstopper was his elegant Ajrakh necktie, custom-designed by New York-based Indian designer Aahaan Tandon. The filmmaker's fashion choice added an Indian touch to the red-carpet event, bringing attention to Tandon's craftsmanship on an international stage.

Christopher Nolan Wears Indian Ajrak Silk Tie For The Odyssey's New York Premiere

The designer shared photos of Nolan from the premiere on Instagram. The post also featured actors Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. “Christopher Nolan in a custom Aahaan Tandon Ajrak Silk Tie for @theodysseymovie premiere in New York City,” he wrote in the caption.

Ajrakh is a centuries-old block-printing and resist-dyeing technique primarily rooted in Kutch, Gujarat. It's known for its deep indigo and crimson red hues and intricate, geometric patterns, often printed on both sides. Artisans use carved wooden blocks and natural dyes made from plants and minerals. The cloth is printed, washed, and dyed multiple times to achieve its rich, layered look.

Lupita Nyong'o Opts For Sabyasachi High Jewellery For The Odyssey's Premiere

Nolan wasn't the only one to pay a nod to India at The Odyssey's New York premiere. Lupita Nyong'o, who stars as both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra in the film, walked the carpet in a golden gown. She finished the look with a layered pearl necklace by Sabyasachi.

The handcrafted, multi-strand choker featured five layers of lustrous pearls interwoven with gold. The centrepiece featured two massive uncut Polki diamonds totalling 11.21 carats. The choker was punctuated by Sabyasachi's signature hand-engraved Bengal Tiger pendant.

She paired the necklace with a matching 18K gold Sabyasachi Bengal Tiger ring. The statement ring was encrusted with old mine-cut diamonds and a bright blue sapphire centre.

The Odyssey also features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron in key roles. The film follows Odysseus' 10-year journey home from the Trojan War, a path blocked by vengeful gods, monsters and magic.

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