Inside Sunita Ahuja's Rs 16 Crore Vastu-Compliant Mumbai Home: Tulsi Plants, Italian Sofa, Emerald Bar

Sunita Ahuja opened the doors to her lavish Mumbai home, offering a closer look at the thoughtfully designed space that her children, Yashvardhan and Tina, helped decorate. From carefully placed decor pieces and soothing colour palettes to the room's layout and furnishings, every detail reflects a blend of comfort and luxury.

What makes the space even more special is Sunita's revelation that every corner of their home has been designed in accordance with the principles of Vastu Shastra, a practice she believes brings harmony, positivity and protection to her family. According to Times Entertainment, the house is valued at Rs 16 crore. Here's a closer look at the living room and the Vastu-inspired elements that define its design.

Inside Sunita Ahuja's Mumbai Home

During an interview with Mashable India, Sunita Ahuja revealed that she and her family came up with creative solutions to decorate every corner of the house as per the principles of Vastu. The balcony has two tulsi plants, one in each corner. One belongs to her and the other to her daughter, Tina, she revealed. She also shared that the balcony serves as her outdoor prayer space, where she performs Surya Arghya every morning.

She also has an idol of Sai Baba, an angel table featuring tiny angel statues and candles, along with an elephant statue, pyrite and a large mirror, all carefully placed as per the principles of Vastu.

Talking about the décor, Sunita revealed that the living room was conceptualised to be minimal, giving more importance to open spaces instead of individual elements. The room features cream walls with panelling, wooden flooring and different types of light fittings that make the place cosier and more inviting. The space is filled with artefacts, furniture and items collected by Sunita and her family from around the world. From Italian green and brown sofas to Versace candles and matching vintage-style lamps, the space offers a distinct English aesthetic.

In one corner, there is a giant TV, a PS5 and a punching bag, all used by her son Yashvardhan. In another corner, there is an emerald green functional wooden bar with shelves that further complement the space's warm and inviting colour palette. Another section of the room features a marble-top dining table where the family sits together and spends quality time.

Sunita Ahuja revealed that the living room is one of the most-used areas of her house. From hosting parties and attending meetings to spending quality time with family, the living room serves as the heart of the home, making it all the more important for the space to radiate positive energy through Vastu-compliant design.

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