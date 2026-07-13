Meet Sourav Joshi, The YouTuber Who Sparked The Mercedes-E20 Petrol Debate

Popular vlogger Sourav Joshi has become the talk of the internet after raising concerns about the impact of E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol on his luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

His claims about a sharp drop in fuel efficiency and possible engine issues quickly went viral, prompting Mercedes-Benz India to issue an official clarification. While the debate over E20 petrol continues, many are wondering who the man behind the viral video is.

Here's a closer look at Sourav Joshi's journey from a young sketch artist to one of India's biggest YouTubers.

From Uttarakhand To YouTube Stardom

Born in Dehradun, Sourav Joshi belongs to Bageshwar district. His parents faced financial difficulties during his childhood, forcing the family to move frequently as his father searched for stable work.

After school, he moved to Delhi to prepare for architecture entrance examinations. When things did not work out, he returned home and focused on his passion for drawing.

Sourav's journey as a content creator began in 2017.

In 2017, he uploaded his first YouTube video titled Drawing 2000 Note By Colour Pencils. He experimented with different channel names before finally settling on Sourav Joshi Arts.

The road to success was far from easy. Even after uploading around 250 to 300 videos, his channel had only a few thousand subscribers. Instead of giving up, Sourav started sketching popular personalities, and several of those videos went viral.

As his audience grew, he also began creating drawing tutorials based on viewers' requests.

The Challenge That Made Him A Household Name

The biggest turning point in Sourav's career came during the nationwide lockdown in 2020. He challenged himself to upload 365 vlogs in 365 days and launched his first daily vlog on March 24, 2020. The response was immediate, with the first vlog gaining massive traction within hours.

His consistency paid off, and today, his YouTube channel has more than 41 million subscribers, making him one of the country's most influential digital creators.

The Introvert Who Found His Voice

Despite his enormous online popularity, Sourav has often described himself as the most introverted member of his family.

In a media interaction, he revealed that he lacked the confidence to speak in front of people and was initially hesitant about creating vlogs. Over time, making videos helped him become more confident and comfortable in front of the camera.

Sourav Joshi is married to Avantika Bhatt. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2025.

Why Sourav Joshi Is In The News

Sourav returned to the headlines after claiming that the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV dropped from around 16-17 kmpl to nearly 5 kmpl after using E20 petrol.

In the viral video, he also expressed concerns about potential engine damage and said he was worried about taking the vehicle from Haldwani to a Mercedes-Benz service centre in Delhi.

The claims triggered widespread discussion online, following which Mercedes-Benz India released an official statement addressing the issue.

The luxury carmaker said, "At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to use. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by elevant authorities. We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility."

The statement clarified that all modern Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles sold in India are engineered to be fully compatible with E20 fuel.