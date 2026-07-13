Inside Ram Kapoor's Rs 20 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home: Private Theatre, Coffin-Shaped Bar, Art Collection

Ram Kapoor, currently winning over audiences with his stint on Netflix's Lock Upp, continues to make headlines for both his on-screen presence and off-screen lifestyle. The actor resides in a lavish home in Mumbai that reflects his penchant for luxury and comfort. He shared a glimpse inside his home in a vlog posted on Farah Khan's YouTube channel.

According to Pinkvilla, the house is estimated to be worth Rs 20 crore. The actor shares the space with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, their children and two dogs. Among its notable features is a facial recognition-based keyless entry system. A camera at the entrance identifies registered occupants and unlocks the door within seconds.

Adjacent to the entrance is a custom glass feature bearing the inscription '42 Kapoor', etched in Ram Kapoor's own handwriting. Upon entering the main hallway, visitors encounter a large painting positioned directly opposite a mirror, ensuring the artwork's image is reflected perfectly from various perspectives.

Seaside Living Meets Modern Design

The living area features a large L-shaped beige sofa positioned beneath an impressive wall painting. Expansive curved French windows allow natural light to fill the room and provide access to a breezy balcony with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

On the opposite side, the spacious hall accommodates a contemporary dining area with brown chairs set beneath a chic modern lighting installation. The residence incorporates smart lighting and motorised curtains across multiple rooms.

The home also features a private theatre area, often referred to as "the den". Adorned in a red-and-black colour scheme, the multipurpose space serves as both a meeting room and a movie lounge. “This is where I watch my movies,” said Ram while showing Farah a movable TV. The space has an impressive surround-sound setup with preset lighting modes.

Perhaps the most talked-about element of the property is a unique coffin-shaped bar counter tucked away in the main living area's party zone. The cupboards here are lined with an impressive assortment of high-end spirits. "My friends drink so much, they'll end up here," he added.

Functional Kitchen, Relaxed Living Spaces

In contrast to the darker tones of the entertainment area, the kitchen is an all-white space with accents of black and brown. It is fully air-conditioned and equipped with automatic motion-sensor dustbins and lighting that adjusts to movement.

The master bedroom is designed to be a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. The house also has a separate guest room with a sleek wall-mounted TV and a funky red lip-shaped sofa in the adjacent bathroom.

No tour of the Kapoor home is complete without discussing the family's art collection, which includes a valuable original piece by M.F. Husain. Another noteworthy item is a large portrait of Ram dressed like Pablo Escobar. “It was gifted to me after Neeyat and reminds me of my weight loss journey," he said.

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