Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Stuns In A Rs 6.5 Lakh Gaurav Gupta Lehenga At Her Wedding Reception

After celebrating their wedding in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her husband, Sharan Sharma, continued the festivities with a glamorous reception on Sunday in Mumbai. The bride chose a Gaurav Gupta lehenga reportedly worth Rs 6.5 lakh for her special night. Sharan Sharma complemented her ensemble in a sharply tailored black bandhgala.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Makes A Statement In Gaurav Gupta Lehenga

The actress wore Gaurav Gupta's Molten Crystal Lehenga in light gold. Drawing inspiration from "crystals caught in mid-melt," the ensemble featured intricate baroque-inspired embroidery using crystals and bugle beads.

The figure-hugging silhouette gradually flared towards the hem, forming a striking mermaid profile that lent the bridal look both drama and refinement. The lehenga was paired with a structured heart-shaped corset blouse, similarly adorned with crystals and beadwork. The tailored bodice accentuated her frame while introducing a modern element.

In place of a conventional dupatta, Akansha wore a floor-length, intricately embellished cape with fine fringe detailing cascading from the shoulders. The look, styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta, was accessorised with a diamond choker, coordinated earrings and multiple bracelets.

For makeup, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opted for a luminous base, subtly defined eyes with winged liner and voluminous lashes, and nude glossy lips. A touch of blush enhanced her glow, while centre-parted loose hair added to the overall understated elegance.

Sharan Sharma's Reception Look

On the other hand, Sharan Sharma wore a classic black bandhgala suit for their star-studded reception. He paired his sharply tailored bandhgala jacket with relaxed, matching black trousers. The suit featured a minimal floral appliqué on the chest.

Sharan styled his outfit with polished black leather shoes, his signature black-rimmed glasses and a neatly groomed beard.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma first met in 2022 through mutual friends. The couple began dating that same year and officially confirmed their relationship in 2024. Exactly four years to the day after their first date, they married in an intimate garden ceremony at the Ranjan residence in Mumbai.

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