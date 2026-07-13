Priyanka Chopra's Rs 21 Lakh Wimbledon Ensemble Screams Quiet Luxury: Maticevski Dress, Rolex Watch, Dior Bag

Priyanka Chopra is a global star whose casual looks are never truly casual. If you have been following Wimbledon or our Desi Girl, you might have been impressed by her ruffled dress and chic ensemble at the tournament earlier this week.

However, a quick Google Lens search shows that her entire outfit, paired with accessories, was worth Rs 21 lakh. It wasn't just screaming luxury; Priyanka delivered a masterclass in quiet luxury. When you have money, you let your style do the talking instead of the price tags.

Priyanka Chopra's Most Viral Wimbledon Look

Attending the Wimbledon women's singles semi-final, Priyanka Chopra served effortless chic style in a white ruffled dress. She opted for a Maticevski dress crafted with architectural precision that unfolded like waves. It featured a low back, halter neckline, and asymmetric hemline. It is priced at USD 2,595 (approximately Rs 2,48,429).

Next were the accessories. The Sky Is Pink star is the global brand ambassador and Testimonee for Rolex. It was a no-brainer that one of her accessories would be a timepiece from the world's most renowned horology brand. She opted for a Datejust 36 featuring a green dial and an Oystersteel-and-yellow-gold bracelet. According to the official website, the model comes with a price tag of Rs 14,75,000.

Priyanka Chopra's look would have been incomplete without a bag. To create contrast against her white dress, she styled the Small Dior Promenade Shopping Bag. Created by Jonathan Anderson for the house, it boasts a spacious design and features a bow that instantly elevates its architecture. It comes with a magnetic closure, cotton, linen and calfskin lining, and sliding leather top handles. The bag costs Rs 2,95,000.

Completing the star's look were Andrea Wazen's Caroline sling pumps. The white-and-black footwear complemented Priyanka's outfit as well as her bag. They are priced at Rs 82,496.

For makeup, she opted for a matte base, a brown-pink lip combination, mauve-toned blush, mascara, and brown eyeshadow to create an effortless look. She tied her hair in a bun and let her curtain bangs frame her face.

Priyanka Chopra At Wimbledon

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of moments from her time at Wimbledon. She wrote that she had a gala time attending the matches and enjoyed the summer magic of London with her family, including her daughter Malti and in-laws.

She also shared a video of Malti dismantling her hairstyle and pulling out hairpins, a task that is usually handled by her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Taking out a bobby pin, Malti said, "It's a little bit wiggly." Priyanka concluded her time in London by celebrating the birthday of her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas.

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