Meet Palak Purswani And Rohan Khanna, The Couple That Got Married At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

During a wedding ceremony, it's usually the bride who steals the spotlight. It's her big day, and as she walks down the aisle, all eyes are on her. Amid the ceremony, people hardly focus on the backdrop, but when the 112-foot-tall Adiyogi statue forms the background, it surely steals the spotlight.

TV actor Palak Purswani married the love of her life, Rohan Khanna, on June 26, 2026, at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their mandap was set up right in front of the statue of Lord Shiva. As the couple walked down the aisle, photographers captured surreal images that have now gone viral on social media.

Meet The Couple That Got Married At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

Palak Purswani is a television actor who has featured in Roohaniyat, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Badii Devrani. She started her career in 2014 with MTV Splitsvilla and went on to star in several shows.

In 2019, she participated in Nach Baliye 9, and in 2023, she was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Rohan Khanna, on the other hand, has a private Instagram profile, and not much information about him is available on the internet. However, his bio reads, "Driving revenue and marketing for a 150-billion-dollar brand, chasing dreams, a touch of magic."

In a joint post, the couple shared their wedding pictures. In one of the images, Rohan is applying sindoor to Palak, and in another, he is tying the mangalsutra around her neck. Palak and Rohan are reportedly the first couple to get married at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation.

The caption of their post read, "Some love stories are written by destiny. Ours was chosen by Mahadev."

Spiritual Destination Weddings

The wedding was planned by KKings Weddings & Events. Sharing the pictures of the couple, the event management company wrote, "Every few years, the wedding industry witnesses a shift that changes the way celebrations are imagined. We truly believe that this is one of those moments."

The team noted that the era of spiritual destination weddings has begun, and that couples are now seeking meaning in their union before magnificence: "Presence before performance. Blessings before extravagance."

The caption further noted that bringing the couple together in the presence of Adiyogi wasn't just about creating a perfect backdrop for wedding pictures, but also about curating an experience that they and their loved ones will cherish forever.

"If this is where weddings are headed, we're honoured to have taken one of the very first steps," KKings Weddings & Events further wrote.

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