Decoding Allu Sirish's <i>Shanku-Chakram</i> Mehendi At His Wedding With Nayanika Reddy

It's 2026, and the bride and groom are no longer chasing trends at their wedding. In fact, celebrity couples are setting new trends and honouring their roots. Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's wedding on March 6 was an example of how modern couples are blending traditions with aesthetics.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy opted for coordinated pastel‑hued ensembles for their big day. But what impressed us was the groom's mehendi. It was unique but rooted in culture. Here is why the 'shanku‑chakram' design is special.

Allu Sirish's 'Shanku‑Chakram' Mehendi Design

If you look closely at the mehendi design that Allu Sirish was spotted flaunting in his wedding photographs, you would notice 'shanku‑chakram' drawn at the back of his hand. Instead of conventional floral or paisley patterns, the groom opted for this unique design, paying tribute to Vedic traditions.

There are three symbols on Allu Sirish's hand - Sudarshan Chakra, Namam, and Shanka (or Shankha). The Sudarshan Chakra is the divine weapon of Lord Vishnu. The circular wheel‑like motif represents it, and the chakra signifies the restoration of order and protection.

At the centre, the Namam or Tilak is drawn. The U‑shaped design is the spiritual identity of a devotee. If you visit Lord Vishnu temples across India, you will find many devotees wearing this same design on their foreheads.

At the far left sits the Shankha or Conch. The symbol is used in many rituals to mark auspicious beginnings and symbolises longevity and prosperity. If you notice Lord Vishnu's idols or pictures, you will find him wearing the tilak on his forehead and holding the Sudarshana Chakra, a lotus, a conch shell, and a mace in his four hands.

Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy's Wedding Look

For the big day, Allu Sirish opted for an off‑white silk sherwani featuring intricate embroidery in gold. He completed the look with a matching dupatta draped over his shoulders. He was also wearing a basikam on his forehead.

Nayanika Reddy, on the other hand, was wearing a lavender‑hued silk saree embellished with gold and silver zardozi work. Complementing it were her ruby and diamond necklaces, stacked bangles, and statement earrings. Blushed cheeks, hair tied in a braid, and bold lips elevated the bride's look.

