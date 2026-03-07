How Sachin Tendulkar's Dance On <i>Main Hoon Don</i> At Arjun-Saaniya's Mehendi Was The "Cutest Moment"

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got married on March 5 at The St. Regis Mumbai in South Mumbai. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar hosted a grand, star-studded affair attended by Bollywood celebrities, business families, and sports personalities.

While the bride and groom, coordinated in red ensembles, were the stars of the celebration, their dreamy photographs quickly took over the internet.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories, shared behind-the-scenes moments and what it took to capture the most important day of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's lives.

"For Arjun and Saaniya's celebrations, our approach was to let the story unfold naturally rather than trying to control it. Every wedding has its own rhythm and emotions, and our job is to quietly observe and capture those moments as they happen," Himanshu Patel shared.

How Special Moments From Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding Were Captured

What made this wedding special for him and his team was the warmth of the families and their genuine emotions. "Instead of focusing only on the grand scale, we paid close attention to the small in‑between moments - the laughter shared between friends, the quiet exchanges within the family, and the energy of the celebrations. Those are the moments that truly bring a story to life," he added.

Himanshu Patel, whose curiosity for photography turned into his passion, revealed that storytelling stems from understanding the couple and their families even before the shoot begins.

"When you spend time with them and understand their dynamics, you begin to anticipate moments rather than chase them," he noted.

"When you spend time with them and understand their dynamics, you begin to anticipate moments rather than chase them," Himanshu Patel noted. Photo: Epic Stories/ Instagram

Protocols At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding

As with most celebrity weddings, strict protocols were in place, especially regarding the safeguarding of pictures from the nuptials. The wedding photographer shared, "The most important priority was to ensure that the atmosphere remained warm, intimate, and respectful for the family and their guests."

"Our team always follows a mindful approach when documenting weddings, especially when the family values privacy. We keep our presence as unobtrusive as possible so people feel comfortable being themselves. Instead of directing moments, we quietly observe and capture them as they naturally unfold," he added.

Himanshu Patel's team also coordinated closely with the family and planners for movement, equipment placement, and shooting positions throughout the celebration.

Challenges During Celebrity Wedding Shoots

No wedding comes without challenges. Speaking about techniques to capture the right moments, Himanshu Patel said, "Indoor celebrations, especially in large Mumbai hotels, can be challenging because natural light is often limited. For us, lighting plays a very important role in storytelling because without good lighting, even the most beautiful moment may not translate well in a photograph."

His team ensures detailed discussions with the lighting designer well before the celebrations begin. "Cameras depend on light to perform, and as photographers, we strongly believe that thoughtful lighting helps emotions and moments come alive visually," he shared.

"For Arjun and Saaniya's wedding, we spent time understanding how each ceremony would unfold and where key moments would take place. Together with the lighting designer, we planned where softer face lighting would be needed so that emotions could be captured naturally without disturbing the atmosphere," he told NDTV.

His team visited the venue a day before the wedding to assess the lighting and made small adjustments to ensure everything was seamless.

Instead of directing moments, we quietly observe and capture them as they naturally unfold," shared Himanshu Patel. Photo: Epic Stories/ Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar Performed A Choreographed Dance With His Family

Sharing behind‑the‑scenes moments from the wedding, Himanshu Patel revealed, "During the family performances at the mehendi, there was an incredibly sweet and unexpected moment when Sachin sir joined everyone on stage. Watching him perform a choreographed dance with the family was something I had never imagined witnessing."

"The song playing was Main Hoon Don, and seeing Sachin sir enjoying the moment, smiling and performing along, was honestly the cutest moment of the evening. The entire room was cheering and laughing, creating such a joyful atmosphere," he recalled.

After shooting back‑to‑back high‑profile weddings, Himanshu Patel and his team prioritise planning, coordination, and preparation. "We spend time understanding the flow of ceremonies, coordinating with planners and designers, and preparing our team so everything runs smoothly," he added.

Regardless of the scale of the wedding, his team's approach remains the same. "Behind every grand celebration, there is a family creating memories together, and our role is to preserve those memories with care and sensitivity," he concluded.

"We spend time understanding the flow of ceremonies, coordinating with planners and designers, and preparing our team so everything runs smoothly," shared Himanshu Patel. Photo: Epic Stories/ Instagram

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Gold Jewellery At Their Hyderabad Reception Is A Tribute To Their Roots

