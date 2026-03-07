Viral: Kids In Uzbekistan Dance To Bollywood Songs, Internet Can't Get Enough

Children from Uzbekistan dancing to Bollywood songs are currently winning the internet. Several clips from what appears to be a large talent show featuring young Uzbek performers recreating popular Hindi film songs are now circulating widely across social media. The videos show children dressed in colourful costumes performing choreographed routines to some of Bollywood's most-loved tracks.

What has caught people's attention is the range of songs being performed. From classic 1960s hits to early 2000s favourites and even relatively newer Bollywood numbers, the kids seem to have covered it all.

In one of the clips, two small children from Uzbekistan get on a stage and perform Dil Laga Liya from the old Preity Zinta film Dil Hai Tumhaara. The setup itself is adorable. The girl wears a bright pink lehenga with a dupatta, while the boy is dressed in a kurta, jacket and turban. Behind them is a large red heart backdrop that instantly sets the tone.

Another group of kids can be seen dancing on the track Main Shayar To Nahin from Rishi Kapoor's film Bobby. The performance has a soft, playful vibe that fits the classic song well. The young performers move around the stage with big smiles and thoughtful choreography.

Oh, and the little ones also did not miss all of our favourite Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the 1968 film Brahmachari. While Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz's performance stays rent-free in our heads, the kids also performed very well.

A young boy performed on another Rishi Kapoor fan favourite, Sochenge Tumhe Pyar. The track is from the film Deewana, which featured Divya Bharti as the female lead.

Not only the timeless tracks, but the children from Uzbekistan also performed on relatively newer Bollywood numbers. In one of the videos, we can see a group of children dancing to One Two Three Four from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2013 hit Chennai Express.

Taken together, the videos show just how far Bollywood's music has travelled. Whether it is classic tracks from the 1960s or popular songs from the 2010s, these performances prove that the appeal of Hindi film music goes well beyond India.

