Internet Trashes TikTok Dance Video Shot At World War 2 Memorial In US: "Extremely Disrespectful"

A short dance video filmed at a historic war memorial in the United States has sparked debate on social media. The clip, originally shared on TikTok by the user @madhu_raju_, has left many users divided over whether such content is appropriate at places with deep historical significance.

The discussion began after an X user criticised the video and questioned the choice of location. The post quickly gained attention and led to a wave of reactions online.



The video was filmed at the World War 2 Memorial. It shows two people performing a duet dance. An X account named “DrRepatriator” reposted the video and criticised the act.

The post read: “This is the World War 2 Memorial in #WashingtonDC. Someplaces deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances. They ALL have to go back.”

The remark quickly drew attention and triggered a debate in the comments section. Several users said filming dance videos at a memorial dedicated to soldiers of World War 2 felt inappropriate.

A user wrote, “This is extremely disrespectful to all Americans and their families who served in the armed forces and as civilians during World War II.”

Another one added, “My great uncle died on the Indianapolis. This is highly offensive to me.”

Someone also shared a screenshot of the Instagram handle of the person seen in the clip.

“This sort of behavior is unacceptable and they should be ashamed of themselves. How can they claim to be top talent when they can't read a sign?” read a comment.

An Indian wrote, “I totally agree with you!! so insensitive! Am from India and I am ashamed of them! Sorry you guys have to go through this!”

“​​With all the places available to film, they went with the WWII Memorial. Not surprising from them,” commented an X user.

The video continues to circulate online, with many users still debating whether filming social media content at historic memorials crosses the line.



