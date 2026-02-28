Viral: Demi Moore's "Radical Makeover" At Milan Fashion Week Divides The Internet

Demi Moore made a strong style statement at Milan Fashion Week, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

The Hollywood star attended Gucci's FW26 Fashion Show at Palazzo Delle Scintille on February 26. The highlight? Slimmer frame and a fresh bob cut. Soon after, clips from the event started circulating online, and fans were quick to react to her makeover.

Demi Moore sported a short wet-look bob with a sleek side part. The new style was crafted by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. At the show, she paired her edgy haircut with an all-leather ensemble. She chose fitted black leather trousers and a matching black jacket. The outfit was styled by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. The full look was from Gucci's new creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

The star completed the outfit with oversized dark sunglasses and black stiletto court shoes. A structured black handbag added the final touch. There was one more detail that caught attention. Demi brought along her famous chihuahua, Pilaf. She carried her purse in one hand and gently cradled the tiny pup in the other.

As the videos gained traction online, social media was flooded with strong reactions. Some X users openly questioned her changed appearance.

One person wrote, “What is going on with Hollywood? Everyone looks so different.”











Another one added, “Demi Moore looks like she freebases Ozempic.”



Reacting to her age-defying appearance, a user asked, “How the hell is Demi Moore 63 years old?”



Several others claimed she was “nearly unrecognisable after radical makeover.”



A few even went as far as saying that Demi Moore looked “horrific.”

Celebrities need to embrace aging. Jim Carrey and Demi Moore both look horrific.





At the same time, not all reactions were negative. One fan defended the actress and wrote, “I'm sick of the misogynistic comments about Demi Moore. That said, it's okay to be concerned and concentrate on that concern without ageist comments. I'm a fan of hers, and seeing her like this is heartbreaking.”



Despite the divided opinions online, Demi Moore once again proved that she is not afraid to experiment with her look and own the spotlight.

