Alia Bhatt Slays In An All-Black Gucci Ensemble At Milan Fashion Week

All eyes were on Alia Bhatt as she added pure glamour to Gucci's show at Milan Fashion Week. She attended the highly anticipated debut runway show of Demna Gvasalia as Gucci's new Creative Director, showing why there has been no doubt that she was chosen as the house's first Indian Global Ambassador.

Held at Palazzo Delle Scintille, a renovated sports arena in Milan, Demna Gvasalia's show was a star-studded event, and Alia Bhatt undoubtedly stole the spotlight with her chic gothic avatar. Her look was part of Demna's debut showcase and reflected a "vicious Gothic" and ironic streetwear aesthetic. Additionally, she showcased her signature blend of modern glam with gothic influences, leaving many fashion enthusiasts thrilled.

Alia Bhatt At Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt, the face of Gucci, turned heads at the high-profile fashion show in a striking all-black "femme fatale" ensemble. She arrived for the brand's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show in a glossy, shimmering black leather car coat featuring a tailored silhouette. The all-black outfit was further accentuated with a pair of sharp, pointed black kitten heels.

For accessories, the fashionista picked large, dark-tinted futuristic aviators, pearl stud earrings, and a structured black Gucci Horsebit handbag that exuded pure elegance.

Further serving high-gloss power with a bold, Matrix-coded edge, Alia opted for dewy makeup. It included a dollop of blush and highlighter on her cheeks, complemented by a nude tint on her lips and thin strokes of eyeliner. Defined brows, minimally done nails, and her hair pulled back into a sleek, wet hairstyle defined her uber-cool appearance at the global event.

For context, Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia's first official show as the new Creative Director of Gucci brought the house's roots back to the global stage, blending '90s and early 2000s nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

The high-profile runway was attended by many who's who of the entertainment industry, including Hollywood star Demi Moore, Thai actor Gulf Kanawut, Chinese superstar Xiao Zhan, and Lee Know of Stray Kids.

