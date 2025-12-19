Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Wore 'Chai-Dipped White' Organza Saree At Her Wedding: "I Wanted To Be Comfortable"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home, Vastu. For her big day, the actress ditched the traditional red and instead chose to drape herself in a pastel-toned embroidered organza saree, perfectly befitting her dreamy wedding. The designer behind the look was none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Now, Alia Bhatt has opened up about the conversation she had with the acclaimed designer, in which she shared her vision for her wedding attire. In a candid interaction with Vogue, Alia Bhatt admitted that she is a through-and-through saree girl.

Alia Bhatt's Brief For Her Wedding Outfit

She shared, “I have said this time and again, but I feel so comfortable and myself in a saree. When I did my first Zoom call with Sabya, he asked, ‘What do you want to wear?' and I said, “I am just so sure that I want to be comfortable and that I want to wear a saree.”

When Sabyasachi asked about the colour theme of her wedding saree, Alia replied that she wanted something in white and gold. “He (Sabyasachi) said, ‘Okay, let's do it chai-dipped white, and we will do an organza saree because it is very simple and it looks really grand, you do not have to do much,'” recalled Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's Customised Wedding Outfit

Elaborating further on the details of her special day, the actress revealed that Sabyasachi also customised the saree based on a deeply personal sentiment unique to her and Ranbir.

“We had this long sort of train, he (Sabyasachi) personalised it with my wedding day and like a coat which said Mrs Hipster, that is like an inside thing between my husband and me,” Alia told the magazine.

The Jigra actress added that her gorgeous uncut diamond jewellery set also came from Sabyasachi's collection. “I wanted a big neckpiece, big earrings, and maang tika,” said Alia.

Alia Bhatt complemented her fairytale-like saree with soft-glam makeup. Blushed cheeks, nude lips, and mascara-coated lashes, paired with soft, wavy hair worn loose, completed her bridal look.

