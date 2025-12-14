Mrunal Thakur Looks '<i>Purna Marathi</i>' In A Maharashtrian Paithani Saree

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actor who has not only worked in Hindi television and cinema but also given regional blockbusters, including Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. But apart from being an artist, she is also a fashion icon who is outspoken about body positivity.

If you quickly scroll down Mrunal's Instagram grid, you will agree that it's a perfect place to look for traditional and Indo-Western inspiration. In a recent post, the Son Of Sardaar 2 actor flaunted her Marathi mulgi avatar.

Mrunal Thakur In A Maharashtrian Saree

Mrunal Thakur recently wore a dual-toned traditional paithani saree. The drape had checks and vibrant peacock motifs. The actor paired the saree with a red blouse featuring zari threadwork. The caption read, "Thodi modern... purna Marathi."

The Sita Ramam actor opted for a soft glam look with a touch of highlighter on her cheeks and high points of her face. The lipstick was in the shade of pink, and her locks were tied in a bun, adorned with white flowers (gajra). Completing her look was a red Maharashtrian chandrakor (in the shape of a crescent moon) bindi.

Adding an element of grace and sparkle to her ensemble were her gold jewels. From a studded choker to heavy bangles, jhumkas, and Peshwai nath (Maharashtrian nose ring), the actor's look is the perfect example for new brides and bridesmaids to slay at a traditional gathering.

About Paithani Saree

Distinguished by their golden zari work and ornate borders, paithani sarees have Maharashtrian textile history woven into them. These were first handcrafted in Paithan in Sambhajinagar district; hence, they are called Paithani saree. However, Nashik is the largest manufacturer of paithani sarees today.

Paithani sarees are not just fabrics but carry with them a 2000-year-old heritage. They were once worn by royals only, and the Greco-Romans reportedly exchanged them for gold. Today, these sarees are a crucial part of a Maharashtrian bride's trousseau.



The cost of a machine-stitched paithani starts at Rs 3,000, whereas a handloom semi-zari drape costs between Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000, a traditional handwoven can cost between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, and a bridal zari paithani comes with a price tag of Rs 60,000 and can soar up to Rs 2,00,000.

