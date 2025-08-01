Tamannaah Bhatia's Zesty Orange Co-Ord Set Is Enough To Liven Up Any Occasion

If there is one fashionista who can nail any fashion look, it is Tamannaah Bhatia. Be it her elaborate gowns or elegant traditional ensembles, the actress sets the style bar beyond our reach. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia attended her friend and co-actor Mrunal Thakur's birthday party in Mumbai. For the event, the diva slipped into a bright Jacquemus x Nike co-ord set.

The outfit consisted of a crop top and a matching skirt. The top came with a square neckline and spaghetti straps. It also featured a white lining across the bust.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a matching orange skirt that extended to her ankles. She paired the body-fitting ensemble with an oversized, sheer white shirt. It appears to be made of a translucent fabric like organza or chiffon.

Tamannaah Bhatia accessorised the outfit with a silver necklace, tiny hoop earrings and rings. In the picture shared on Instagram, the actress was seen holding a smartphone in her hand.

For the glam, the actress sided with a glowy base, perfectly contoured to give life to her cheekbones. Subtle blush with winged eyeliner, ample mascara, and nude pink lips completed her makeup. She left her tresses loose in a wavy hairstyle.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks chic in a co-ord set. Photo: Varinder Chawla

Last week, Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Couture Party at Taj Palace in Delhi. The actress wore a butter yellow gown from the designer's INAYA collection.

The off-shoulder number featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit on the side. The silver embellishments added a touch of bling to the gown.

The dress came with a fitted waist and a floor-length skirt. The ombré golden tones gave it a dreamy, almost sun-kissed effect. Her makeup was soft, fresh and glowing. She left her hair falling loose in a messy way.

Tamannaah Bhatia has set the internet on fire with her sultry fashion picks, that's for sure.