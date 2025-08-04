Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She's Dairy And Gluten Intolerant, And How It Affects Her Skin

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. Apart from her acting prowess, people are almost always in awe of her beautiful skin. Recently, the Baahubali actor was asked about her skincare routine, and she spilled quite a few secrets.

In an interview with Lallantop, Tamannaah Bhatia also revealed that she is dairy and gluten intolerant, while sharing how she maintains her healthy skin. The Baak actor shared how she discovered hidden food intolerances that were affecting her skin, including gluten and dairy.

"I think a good diet helps. Like, many people have food allergies they don't even know about. For years, I didn't know I was gluten and dairy intolerant. I figured out through trial and error. I tried so many different diets, so many different approaches, and then I realised, 'Oh, when I don't eat gluten, my skin is better. When I don't eat gluten, my skin is better. When I don't eat dairy, my skin is better.' So I discovered that along the way," she shared.

What Is Gluten Intolerance?

Gluten is a protein found in many foods, including wheat, barley, and other grains. Even pasta, cereal, and beer contain gluten. You will also find it in certain vitamins, cosmetics, and certain medicines.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Gluten intolerance is when you feel bloated, gassy, or tired after eating gluten. People who have gluten intolerance have an autoimmune response to this protein, which basically means that their body tries to fight against gluten. It can cause inflammation and even damage your digestive tract if left untreated.

What Is Dairy Intolerance?

Commonly known as lactose intolerance, this happens when a person is unable to digest lactose - a sugar in milk and other dairy products. According to the Mayo Clinic, this condition is also called lactose malabsorption and may cause diarrhea, gas, bloating, stomach cramps, and nausea after eating or drinking dairy products. The symptoms usually show up after 30 minutes to 2 hours.

While the condition is not believed to be serious, it is important to consult a doctor if you experience the symptoms frequently.