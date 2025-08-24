Indians Can Now Live Their European Dream With Hungary's Golden Visa

Do you dream of living in Europe? Well, there is one way to live there - Hungary is offering a golden visa that lets you live and work there for the long term. And yes, Indians can apply too.

Hungary has opened its doors to global investors through its Golden Visa programme, which was officially introduced in July 2024.

What Is Hungary's Golden Visa

Officially known as the Guest Investor Residence Permit, the Hungarian Golden Visa is a scheme that allows non-EU/EEA citizens to obtain a 10-year renewable residence permit.

Once granted, you and your family can live, work, study, and do business in Hungary, while also enjoying visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone.

Why It Matters

Indian professionals, business families, and those with high net worth can benefit from it in several ways, including:

You get to stay in Hungary for a long time with permanent residency.

You don't have to live in Hungary for a certain period to maintain your residency.

You get visa-free access to over 30 Schengen Zone countries and the EU.

This scheme includes your family members, too.

It opens doors to permanent residency, which you can get in 3 years and citizenship in 8 years' time. However, you must meet the requirements.

Hungary has one of the lowest tax rates, with a flat personal income tax rate of 15% and a low corporate tax rate of 9%.

Who Is Eligible

You should be able to meet the eligibility criteria if you want to apply for the Hungarian Golden Visa:

Should be 18 years or older

No criminal record

Holding sufficient financial means to support yourself and your family in Hungary

Demonstrating sufficient funds

How To Invest

You can now get a Hungary Golden Visa with three approved investment routes, including:

Euro 250,000 (Rs 2.5 crores) in Hungarian real estate investment fund shares.

€1 million (Rs 10 crores) donation to a Hungarian public-trust educational, research, or arts institution.



How To Apply

If you have the means, here's how you can apply for the visa:

Step 1: Apply for a Guest Investor Visa at the Hungarian consulate in India. This visa will allow you to travel to Hungary to finalise your investment and stay there for up to 6 months.

Step 2: Choose an investment scheme and invest within 93 days of your first entry into Hungary with that visa.

Step 3: Submit the proof of investment to the immigration authorities.

Step 4: Apply for the Guest Investor Residence Permit in Hungary.

Step 5: Once approved, you receive a 10-year residence permit, renewable for another 10 years if you maintain the investment.

Documents Required

A valid passport with at least 12 months' validity

Proof of investment funds

Passport-size photos

Criminal record clearance from India and any other country of residence

Health insurance covering Hungary

Bank statements for the last 6–12 months

Birth certificates of children or dependents

Marriage certificate (if applying with spouse)

Hungary's Golden Visa may come at a hefty amount, but it offers significant benefits, which include direct long-term residency, low taxed, and a pathway to permanent residency and citizenship.