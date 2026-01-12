That Dark Patch On Your Neck Is Likely A Serious Health Warning, Explains Maharashtra Doctor

Dark and velvety patches at the back of the neck or underarms do not always indicate poor hygiene. It is a medical condition called Acanthosis Nigricans, which, although harmless, can sometimes signal underlying health issues like insulin resistance, hormonal imbalances, or other metabolic conditions.

What Your Skin Is Telling You

On Sunday, January 11, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, specialising in homoeopathy, shed light on the matter. He posted an elaborate note on X, sharing details on the matter. He wrote, “Dark neck is not dirt. It is insulin resistance. Acanthosis Nigricans, the dark velvety skin on the neck or underarms, is not about poor hygiene. It is one of the clearest external signs of insulin resistance.”

Explaining why it happens, the doctor added, “When cells resist insulin, the body produces more of it. Excess insulin overstimulates skin cells and pigments, leading to thickened, darkened patches. This is not just cosmetic. It is an early red flag for prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, PCOS, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome.”

How To Get Rid Of Dark Neck

According to Dr Gaikwad, “The solution is not scrubbing harder. It is lowering insulin through lifestyle. That ‘dark neck' is your metabolic warning light.” Here are the steps:

A strict low-carb diet

Higher protein and healthy fats

Weight loss (even 5–10 per cent matters)

Resistance training and proper sleep

Want to check insulin resistance?

Tests that help :

~ Fasting glucose

~ HbA1c (3-month avg)

~ Fasting insulin → HOMA-IR

~ Lipid profile (↑TG, ↓HDL = ????

~ OGTT (sugar + insulin response)



Dark neck,belly fat,PCOS,fatty liver = clinical clues.

In conclusion, the doctor revealed that “dark neck, belly fat, PCOS and fatty liver” equals clinical clues.

Last year, Dr Gaikwad offered a dietary guide to “prevent and even reverse early diabetes” in a separate X-entry. These are as follows:

ICMR warns: India is facing a diabetes & obesity tsunami



100M+ Indians have diabetes

136M+ have pre-diabetes

Obesity rising even in young adults



But it's NOT inevitable. You can prevent & even reverse early diabetes:

✅ Protein first:eggs/Fish/paneer legumes.

Protein first:eggs/Fish/paneer legumes.

We often overlook minor skin issues, but they might indicate serious health concerns.

