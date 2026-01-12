Advertisement

That Dark Patch On Your Neck Is Likely A Serious Health Warning, Explains Maharashtra Doctor

Dark neck and underarms are not always a result of poor hygiene, but can signal health issues, including PCOS and insulin resistance

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
That Dark Patch On Your Neck Is Likely A Serious Health Warning, Explains Maharashtra Doctor
Your skin can reveal serious health concerns. Photo: X

Dark and velvety patches at the back of the neck or underarms do not always indicate poor hygiene. It is a medical condition called Acanthosis Nigricans, which, although harmless, can sometimes signal underlying health issues like insulin resistance, hormonal imbalances, or other metabolic conditions.

What Your Skin Is Telling You

On Sunday, January 11, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, specialising in homoeopathy, shed light on the matter. He posted an elaborate note on X, sharing details on the matter. He wrote, “Dark neck is not dirt. It is insulin resistance. Acanthosis Nigricans, the dark velvety skin on the neck or underarms, is not about poor hygiene. It is one of the clearest external signs of insulin resistance.”

Explaining why it happens, the doctor added, “When cells resist insulin, the body produces more of it. Excess insulin overstimulates skin cells and pigments, leading to thickened, darkened patches. This is not just cosmetic. It is an early red flag for prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, PCOS, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome.”

How To Get Rid Of Dark Neck

According to Dr Gaikwad, “The solution is not scrubbing harder. It is lowering insulin through lifestyle. That ‘dark neck' is your metabolic warning light.” Here are the steps: 

  • A strict low-carb diet
  • Higher protein and healthy fats
  • Weight loss (even 5–10 per cent matters)
  • Resistance training and proper sleep

Want To Check Insulin Resistance? Tests That Help

A few tests that can help you check insulin resistance are,

  • Fasting glucose
  • HbA1c (3-month average)
  • Fasting insulin → HOMA-IR
  • Lipid profile (↑TG, ↓HDL = red flag
  • OGTT (sugar + insulin response)

In conclusion, the doctor revealed that “dark neck, belly fat, PCOS and fatty liver” equals clinical clues.

Last year, Dr Gaikwad offered a dietary guide to “prevent and even reverse early diabetes” in a separate X-entry. These are as follows: 

  • Protein first: Eggs/fish/paneer legumes.
  • Double veggies: fibre fights insulin resistance
  • Move daily: 8-10k steps and strength training
  • Cut sugar and refined carbs
  • Sleep and manage stress
  • Small daily actions > crash diets.
  • Start today: one protein-rich meal and a 30-minute walk can change your numbers.

We often overlook minor skin issues, but they might indicate serious health concerns.

Also Read | Nutritionist Gives Samantha Ruth Prabhu 3 Tips To Tackle Brain Fog During Perimenopause, Expert Fact-Checks

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Dark Neck, Insulin Resistance, Lifestyle, Dark Underarms
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com