Nutritionist Explains Why And How Women Should Consume Protein Powder

Is protein powder only for men or gym bros? It has been a long-standing myth that many people have believed. Proteins are essential macronutrients that humans need, irrespective of gender. They help the body maintain and regulate organs and tissues.

Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi, a nutritionist with eight years of experience, recently shared a post and wrote, "Most women don't have a weight problem. They have a protein deficiency." Busting the myth that protein powder is only for gym‑goers, the hormone‑health expert explained why and how women should also consume it.

Why Women Should Consume Protein Powder

Women should include protein powder in their diet, especially if they are not meeting their daily requirement through food. The expert shared that if you are experiencing hair loss, struggling with fat loss, feeling tired, craving sugar, or working out without seeing results, you don't need to spend hours doing cardio - you need to include adequate protein in your diet.

According to the expert, the supplement is particularly helpful for women who:

Eat less than 60-70 g of protein every day

Have PCOS and struggle with insulin resistance

Are trying to lose fat (not muscle)

Work out 3-5 times a week

Have weak nails and hair fall

Are vegetarian and struggle with protein sources

She further noted that protein powder is a supplement - not a magical elixir.

When And How Women Should Consume Protein

Whether it's protein or any other supplement, there is a right time and method to consume it. Treating it like a magical potion or taking it randomly can do more harm than good.

According to the expert:

The best time to have protein powder is after your workout session.

If you exercise in the morning, it can even work as a breakfast replacement when you're rushing to work.

It can also be consumed as a mid‑meal protein booster.

Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi recommends one scoop (20-25 g) of protein powder mixed with almond milk, coconut milk, or water. You can add chia seeds to improve the texture and make the drink more nourishing.

She suggested that women should have 1-1.2 g of protein per kilogram of body weight, and those who work out or lead an active lifestyle can consume 1.2-1.6 g per kilogram.

How to Choose the Right Protein Powder

When buying protein powder, don't fall for buzzwords on labels. Instead:

Make sure one scoop provides at least 20 g of protein.

The ingredient list should be minimal.

There should be no additives, no added sugar, and no artificial sweeteners, especially if you have a sensitive gut.

Avoid protein blends with fillers, mass gainers, or added maltodextrin.

This guide is meant to help women address weight‑related issues, especially those related to PCOS and insulin resistance.

