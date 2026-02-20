Indian Bride Shares How She Lost 25 Kg In A Year To Fit Into Her Lehenga

Weddings are a big deal, and for many brides, fitting into their dream wedding lehenga is a top priority. Weight loss journeys can be challenging, but the desire to achieve that ideal bridal look can be a powerful motivator. This bride embraced the challenge and lost 25 kg in a year.

In a post shared on her wedding photographer's Instagram page, Krisshna Choudhary revealed how she transformed her physique by following a strict fitness routine. She said, "I worked very hard to fit into this lehenga."

How The Indian Bride Lost 25 Kg In 12 Months

Krisshna made significant lifestyle changes, including cutting out fried food, sugar, and baked goods. She began running and going to the gym daily. She also ensured she walked at least 10,000 steps every day. "Even if it was raining, I wore my gum boots and carried an umbrella, but completed my 10k steps of the day. At that time, there used to be only me and some dogs at the park. That is all I have done to fit into this lehenga," the bride said.

Krisshna claimed that she lost approximately 25 kg in one year. "I was 84 kg, now I am 58 kg, which I now want to maintain. I lost 2 kg per month via gym, a protein-rich diet, and daily walking. Every bride wants to look like Kareena Kapoor on her big day," she added.

The side note read, "Our cutest bride, Krisshna Choudhary. She didn't just dream of her wedding day. She worked for it. Every drop of sweat, every early morning, every sacrifice, all for the moment she walks into her forever, feeling her most confident self. Because the perfect lehenga deserves the strongest version of her."

Her transformation is a testament to dedication and hard work, which helped her achieve her weight goals and fit into her dream wedding lehenga.