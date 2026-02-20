Not Seema Taparia, Singapore Aunties Want US Singles To Ditch Dating Apps For Real Matches

"You won't get a 100% match; if 60-70% of your criteria are met, you should proceed."

It's a famous quote by Seema Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker since 2005. She has said it on Netflix's Indian Matchmaking and in interviews elsewhere. Why are we suddenly talking about her? Imagine a couple - nervous, happy, confused, and emotional - getting married, and in that instance, the frame changes to an aunty blessing them while sharing her two cents that no one asked for.

It seems like any other episode of the Netflix series, but it is soon going to be a reality in Singapore. To invite more US-based singles to explore the country, the tourism board is promoting a campaign - Aunties, Not Algorithm. The bachelors will be paired with aunties and offered a four‑night trip.

To soften Singapore's image as a travel destination among U.S. singles, the tourism board is selling the idea of old‑fashioned matchmaking. According to The News, comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua, and astrologer‑matchmaker Aliza Kelly have been chosen to front the "Aunties, Not Algorithms" campaign.

Instead of Seema Taparia, imagine the Singaporean aunties saying, "Compromise, adjust, be flexible," "Slim, trim, beautiful and well‑educated girls have an upper hand," or "marriages are breaking like a biscuit." But since the matchmakers headlining the campaign are not Seema Taparia, we are hoping it will turn out to be less cringe.

How 'Aunties, Not Algorithm' Will Work

Online dating fatigue is real and an undeclared epidemic across the world. In a situation like this, Singapore's tourism board promoting old‑fashioned matchmaking might be the break that U.S. singles are looking for. There is no guarantee that they will find their soulmate, but it will surely be an experience of a lifetime. And it does not hurt anyone to explore something new in a foreign country.

The tourism board will be accepting applications from the United States until March 13 through a dedicated website. Selected participants will receive a round‑trip flight to Singapore, along with a four‑night stay at top hotels in the country, some spending money, and a cooking class with Michelin‑starred chef Malcolm Lee. For a reward like this, anyone can put up with a Seema aunty for four days.

The primary aim of the campaign is not just matchmaking but also to bring Singapore into the limelight as a destination where meaningful connections can develop through culture, food, and shared experiences.

Singapore Tourism Board's senior vice-president for the Americas, Eileen Lee, said, "We hope to introduce Singapore to new audiences in a way that feels personal, relevant and emotionally resonant, ultimately inspiring future travel."

One must note that the dates won't be televised, but it is still unclear if the singles or the potential partners will be filmed for promotional ads.

Why Is Singapore Targeting The US Singles

The matchmaking campaign targeting U.S. singles by Singapore's tourism board is not an aimless experiment but a strategic move based on studies. According to a 2025 Forbes Health Survey, 78% of U.S. participants reported feeling emotionally, mentally, or physically exhausted by dating apps.

Industry analysts think that the matchmaking contest would contribute to strengthening Singapore's brand. The authorities are not expecting a rush of tourists seeking meaningful connections in the city-state, but they are hoping that this campaign will make Singapore gain some brownie points among tourists.

Christopher Khoo, owner of MasterConsult Services, said, "Unlike other industries where you can measure success by sales, tourism brand building is a lot more amorphous."

"But every little bit helps. Over the years, we have built Singapore's image and reputation as a desirable and happening destination and have been very successful."

This is not the first time that Singaporean authorities have tried something out of the box to lure tourists. Before, it was promoted as the top honeymoon destination for Southeast Asian travellers.

"Not all [campaigns] will work brilliantly," Khoo said. "But I think just such a novel approach in the US market will certainly bring the right kind of attention to Singapore."

Wong King-Yin, a senior marketing lecturer at Nanyang Business School, said, "Its strength lies in reshaping how Americans perceive Singapore. Traditionally seen as clean, efficient, and food-focused, Singapore is now being positioned as a place for genuine human connection."

She even called the matchmaking campaign "distinctive" and "culturally rooted." After all, aunties, like Seema Taparia, not only exist in Indian society but also shape the arranged marriage markets across South Asian communities.

Seshan Ramaswami, an associate professor of marketing education at Singapore Management University, added, "Just the intrigue of the possibilities is enough to put Singapore into the consideration set of travel destinations as an interesting, unconventional place."

You must note that tourism is the key driver of Singapore's economy, contributing to various arenas, including arts, accommodation, recreation, entertainment, and the food and beverage industry. According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore, tourism contributed to 6% of the country's service exports in 2024.

