What Is Divorce Dust? How Women Are Using Body Glitter To Expose Cheating

Beauty trends are always a fun way to express ourselves, make statements or look fabulous. From trying out bold lip colours to styling your hair in daring updos, the beauty world is all about experimentation and self-expression. Amid all this glitter and glamour, a new trend has emerged that's turning heads for its unconventional approach – Divorce Dust.

Women are spraying body glitter before dates or sneakily leaving shimmer sprays in their dates' cars, homes or bags. The plan is pretty clever: glitter is sticky, it transfers easily, and it is hard to get rid of. So, if it shows up in an unexpected place – like a jacket collar, car seat or shirt cuff – it is like leaving a trail of clues for their partner to find.

How Did The Body Glitter Trend Begin

It all started about a year ago when women on TikTok and Instagram began joking about sprinkling body glitter before dates, banking on its super stickiness and easy transfer. The logic? If someone gets cosy, they will likely take some sparkle with them and can be caught by their partners if they are cheating.

What began as a playful caption, "married men hate glitter", quickly snowballed into a viral sensation. So much so that now, when you type “divorce dust” into a search bar, it brings up beauty products. The term stuck because it is catchy, dramatic and click-worthy.

The trend has gone viral for several reasons. For starters, glitter looks amazing on camera. It sparkles brilliantly under flash or warm evening lights and is also super fun and playful. After years of "clean girl" beauty trends with neutral tones and sleek looks, full-body sparkle pushes back against minimalism in the most refreshing way.

Types Of Body Glitter

If you are curious about body glitter itself, there are different types you can use:

1. Body powder glitter – highly pigmented and most likely to transfer.

2. Glitter sprays – lightweight and easy to mist over shoulders and collarbones.

3. Shimmer lotions – offer a softer glow with minimal fallout.

4. Shimmer body oils – provide a glossy finish with a fine sparkle.

For best results, moisturise first so the glitter adheres better. Apply it to high-contact areas like collarbones, shoulders and arms. Use a brush for loose glitter and your hands for lotions or oils. Let it set before dressing to avoid unnecessary mess.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Reveals This Ingredient "Works Magic" For Her Skin