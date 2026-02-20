India AI Impact Summit 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: India is hosting AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The six-day event brings together innovators, startups, industry leaders and public institutions under one roof. It is recognised as the first major global Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit to be hosted in the Global South.
Day 5 focuses on global governance and multilateral cooperation. The day is headlined by the GPAI Council Meeting, where member nations of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence review progress on responsible and inclusive technology. The Leaders' Declaration is scheduled for adoption on Friday, which is expected to affirm collective commitments to a shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration.
Here are the Live Updates of India AI Impact Summit 2026, Day 5:
Watch: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Goes 'Wow' After Sipping Bharat GI Coffee
Indian GI Coffee features prominently at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 following the launch of 'Bharat GI', a national umbrella intellectual property initiative. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, stopped by to have a cup of coffee at the Bharat GI Coffee Lounge in Bharat Mandapam.
In a video shared by Bharat GI on X (formerly Twitter), Pichai can be heard saying 'wow' after he tastes the 'monsoon malabar' coffee.
AI Impact Summit LIVE News: Purpose Of Pax Silica
The long-term goal is to bring together countries that are leaders in tech industries. By working together, these countries can unlock the full economic potential of AI and benefit from the new AI-driven economy.
AI Impact Summit LIVE News: Pax Silica Explained
Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, stated that oil and steel powered the world in the 20th century and in the 21st century, the world runs on computers so the minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, are needed to make them.
Pax Silica aims to create a shared plan among trusted countries so they can build the AI and tech systems of the future. The initiative covers all steps in the technology supply chain, including everything from energy and critical minerals to high-tech manufacturing and AI models.
The countries involved in Pax Silica agree to work together for prosperity, technological progress and economic security.
AI Impact Summit LIVE News: India Joins US-Led Pax Silica
India on Friday joined the Pax Silica - a US-led strategic alliance launched in December 2025 to secure the global AI and semiconductor supply chain and reduce dependence on non-aligned nations.
This will strengthen bilateral ties in areas like the production of critical minerals and semiconductors, and in the rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence space, to create a safe and strong global silicon and technology ecosystem.
The signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and US envoy to India Sergio Gor among others. Gor said Pax Silica is a coalition of capabilities.
US-India partnership Has Critical Role To Play To Make AI Benefits Available To Everyone: Sundar Pichai
The US-India partnership has a critical role to play in making the benefits of AI available to everyone and everywhere, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he said Google is proud to serve as a connection point between the two countries "both figuratively and literally".
"Yesterday, at the opening session, I shared some thoughts on this profound moment of AI. I said we are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed," Pichai said.
He further said, "We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone and everywhere. The US India partnership has a critical role to play." Google is proud to serve as a connection point between them, both figuratively and literally, he added.
Elaborating, he said, "We have teams across both countries working seamlessly together on some of our most important initiatives, innovations that start in India, like Google Pay are making products better for people all over the world."
Bullish on India, Pichai said, "I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we are supporting it with a full stack commitment, including product scaling and infrastructure."
India, Switzerland Shape Global AI Rules As Leaders Meet At AI Impact Summit
India and Switzerland on Thursday placed artificial intelligence, innovation-led growth and expanding trade ties at the heart of their bilateral engagement, as Swiss President Guy Parmelin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in India's national capital.
The Swiss President stressed that India and Switzerland share common values when it comes to balancing innovation with responsibility. He argued that artificial intelligence offers a rare opportunity to ensure a more equitable technological transition than past industrial revolutions, provided governments act early to establish sound rules and safeguards.
Rishi Sunak Jokes For Arriving Late At AI Impact Summit
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a light hearted remarks on Delhi's traffic congestion as he apologised for the delay in the joint session with UK Deputy PM David Lammy at the British High Commission here.
"Sorry, we're a few minutes late, that's entirely my fault. AI can do many things, as we've heard this week, but it can't yet fix Delhi's traffic. So, work to do," he said.
India-UAE Ties Get AI Boost As Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Wraps Key Delhi Visit
India and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday deepened their fast-expanding strategic partnership with a strong push on artificial intelligence, advanced technology and investment, as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded a two-day official visit to India.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sheikh Khaled on February 19. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which spans political engagement, economic cooperation, energy security, culture and strong people-to-people ties. They also recalled recent high-profile visits to India by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other members of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai royal families, describing them as milestones that have added depth and trust to bilateral relations.
The leaders reviewed the "tremendous progress" achieved across sectors such as defence and security, trade and investment, education, and cultural cooperation.
Shashi Tharoor Praises AI Summit Amid Congress' Criticism: Extremely Well
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday praised the AI Impact Summit, saying the first couple of days had gone "extremely well" and "some glitches" can happen at any "large event".
He said what has been impressive is the attendance of presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders who have come with a strong message of wanting to see a newly integrated world in artificial intelligence development.
While noting that the first couple of days went "extremely well" at the summit, Tharoor said there have been "some glitches" but such issues can happen at big events.
His remarks come a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the ongoing AI Summit in Delhi a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products were being showcased there.