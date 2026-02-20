"Epstein Told Me His Darkest Secrets": Survivor Recalls Once Silenced Horror To NDTV

Rina Oh, a survivor of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, has recalled a once-silenced chapter, revealing how the sex offender manipulated and abused her for years.

Oh, who was 21 at the time, told NDTV that Epstein "psychologically harmed" her by insulting and criticising her body.

"He psychologically harmed me by devaluing me after saying great things about me for a while. It took many, many months down the road. He started with insults. Criticising my body. Telling me what to do with my body. And then I think the time when I heard him, and he said this more than once, he started telling me I was too old. A lot. I was 21. And he was 47 at the time. So you could just imagine a 21-year-old being told that she's too old," Oh said.

According to the survivor, she ended up having "long-lasting damage" as a result of the constant abuse.

"From an early age, when I was five or six years old, I was abused by an adult, and I was naturally a very silent person. And I didn't realise it was abuse because I didn't even know when I was younger. And it was very easy to manipulate me. I was already very damaged. Jeffrey saw that, and he took advantage of me," Oh said.

Oh recalled the time when she realised the situation was much darker than she thought.

"There was a turning point where I knew that it was absolutely dark. It was during a trip when I accompanied him and another girl to Florida. And there are things that he told me during that trip that were probably one of his darkest secrets. And when I repeated it to another girl, she went back and told him that I told her, and he threatened me. After that, I felt like I couldn't leave, even if I wanted to," she said.

She said that the disgraced financier had information about her that he could use someday to hurt her. "He never blackmailed me, but at the time, I didn't have my permanent residency. And he had told me previously that he knew everyone in Washington. And due to that, I knew that all he had to do was make a phone call," Oh recalled.

"If I ever spoke up, I knew he would hurt me in many ways. He also knew where I lived, where my parents lived. And I do have evidence that he most likely had people follow me around. I think he also did this with a lot of the other girls," the survivor said.

Oh recalled the last time she saw Epstein.

"I think the last time I saw him, he was very violent. And that was the last time I saw him. I just never went back. I didn't answer phone calls. But afterwards, I never spoke up," she said.

Oh praised former UK Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling it a "stepping stone". She, however, said the US government is "not doing enough" in this case.

"This morning, I was receiving a lot of phone calls from people. They told me what happened with the former Prince Andrew. And I think it's about time that something like this happened. And I know he will never admit to the other allegations. However, this is a stepping stone, and he needs to answer to everyone - what was he doing around this man long after he was convicted, sentenced and then he came out of jail. And we've been wondering all these years since he denied any wrongdoing in the other allegations," Oh told NDTV.

She said that it is a "relief" that someone of the former prince's stature is being held accountable.

"Even though he's a former royal member of the royal family, he's still blood-related. I think this is going to set an example for anyone else who's named, whether their names are redacted or not; the government has the information. And I hope they take more action because they're not doing anything here (in the US)," she said.

Andrew, however, was released hours after the arrest.

Oh, in a message to the other survivors, said they are "not alone".

"I want them to know that the world does care about them and they need to stay strong. Don't let the government, the Department of Justice, intimidate them. I know a lot of them are scared right now because their names have been revealed. They've been anonymous for so many years. They need to be persistent. And we are going to do this. We are going to get the full transparency," she said.

The survivor added, "And those who participated in this organised criminal enterprise, they will be held accountable. We're going to get all of them."