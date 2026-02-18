Epstein Survivor Juliette Bryant Says She Was Trafficked After False Modelling Promise

Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant has said she was trafficked to the United States after being promised modelling opportunities, according to a report by CBS News.

Bryant said she first met Jeffrey Epstein in Cape Town when she was a 20 year old psychology and philosophy student who modelled part time. She told CBS News that she was approached by a woman who described Epstein as the “King of America” and claimed he had connections that could help her career, including links to Victoria's Secret through businessman Leslie Wexner.

Bryant said she briefly met Epstein at a restaurant where former US President Bill Clinton, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker were also present. She said her interaction with them lasted only a few minutes and she does not accuse Clinton, Spacey or Tucker of wrongdoing.

She told CBS News that Epstein later offered to review her modelling portfolio and arranged a visa and travel to the United States. Soon after arriving in New York, she said she was flown to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean. Bryant claims her passport was taken during the flight and that she was sexually assaulted. “I realised this is not a modelling opportunity, I have been kidnapped,” she said.

Bryant said she was trafficked by Epstein for several years. She later received compensation through the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program in 2020 and a separate settlement with JP Morgan in 2023.

Flight logs reviewed by CBS News show Clinton travelled on Epstein's plane during a 2002 trip to Africa for Clinton Foundation work. In a sworn statement, Clinton denied visiting Epstein's island and said he had not been in contact with Epstein for many years before his 2019 arrest.