"Ill-Informed Representative": Galgotias University's Apology Over Chinese Robot Dog Row At AI Summit

Greater Noida-based Galgotias University has issued a public apology, blaming one of its own staff members for falsely presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as an in-house innovation at a major government-backed AI summit, which had prompted organisers to order the institution to vacate its exhibition stall.

The controversy unfolded at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this week when Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the private university, told state broadcaster DD News that the robotic dog on display -- named Orion -- had been "developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University".

The interview, recorded on Tuesday, quickly went viral on social media, where users identified the device as a Unitree Go2, a commercially available quadruped robot manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics and widely used in research and educational settings around the world.

By Wednesday, summit organisers had asked Galgotias University to remove its exhibit entirely.

In its formal apology released today, Galgotias University directly attributed the incident to Neha Singh, describing her as "one of our representatives manning the pavilion" who was "ill-informed" and "not authorised to speak to the press".

"She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information... We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation," a statement from Galgotias University read.

The university added that it had vacated the premises in recognition of the organisers' concerns.