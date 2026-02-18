NDTV AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Fireside Chats With Rishi Sunak, OpenAI Top Official Today

India AI Impact Summit LIVE Updates, Day 3: NDTV is hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on its third day at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, beginning with a dance performance in front of an LED screen that tells the story of the Summit. As artificial intelligence transitions from experimentation to real-world deployment at scale, the Summit will explore the delicate balance between innovation and safeguards, growth and ethics, disruption and inclusion. The Summit aims to convene policymakers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to chart a framework for AI that is trusted, inclusive, and transformative - for India and for the world.
NDTV will speak to many leaders, including Rishi Sunak, who will discuss the age of intelligence - power, policy, and innovation.
The five-day summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam began on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the expo featuring 600 startups and 13 country pavilions. Several world leaders, delegates, and attendees from over 100 countries have signed up to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026.
AI To Become Backbone Of India's Future Warfare: DRDO Chief Chandrika Kaushik To NDTV
Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept for India's defence sector but a present-day operational necessity, Dr Chandrika Kaushik, the Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said in an exclusive interview with NDTV on the sidelines of the AI Summit in New Delhi.
Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Dr Kaushik underlined that AI will play a decisive role in national security as the volume and complexity of data available to armed forces continue to grow exponentially.
"The amount of data that is available across the defence spectrum today is humanly impossible to crunch and make meaningful sense of in real time. This is where AI plays a leading role," she said.
