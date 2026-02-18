NDTV AI Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Fireside Chats With Rishi Sunak, OpenAI Top Official Today

India AI Impact Summit LIVE Updates, Day 3: NDTV is hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on its third day at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, beginning with a dance performance in front of an LED screen that tells the story of the Summit. As artificial intelligence transitions from experimentation to real-world deployment at scale, the Summit will explore the delicate balance between innovation and safeguards, growth and ethics, disruption and inclusion. The Summit aims to convene policymakers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to chart a framework for AI that is trusted, inclusive, and transformative - for India and for the world.

NDTV will speak to many leaders, including Rishi Sunak, who will discuss the age of intelligence - power, policy, and innovation.

The five-day summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam began on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the expo featuring 600 startups and 13 country pavilions. Several world leaders, delegates, and attendees from over 100 countries have signed up to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Here are the LIVE Updates of NDTV India AI Impact Summit 2026: