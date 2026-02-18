Harness AI To Educate, Empower And Innovate: Education Minister To Students

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday hosted a special session titled "Ministry of Education - Pushing the Frontier of AI in India" at Bharat Mandapam as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, outlining the government's roadmap to integrate artificial intelligence across the education ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the world is increasingly looking at India as the country embraces AI at a remarkable pace. Highlighting rapid technological progress, he said that AI would play a transformative role in shaping India into a global knowledge superpower and significantly contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Stressing the importance of youth-led innovation, he said Indian students are thinking differently from previous generations. "AI in education and education in AI are deeply intertwined," he remarked, urging students and young professionals to harness AI to educate, embrace, empower and create pathbreaking initiatives. He added that such efforts would help position India as a leading force in the evolving global AI landscape.

Pradhan described the Summit as a pathbreaking initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase and accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence in India. The session underscored India's shift from policy vision to large-scale implementation.

Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary said deliberations at the Summit were insightful, with eminent personalities from academia and industry discussing structured AI integration across foundational learning, skilling, research and global leadership, aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

"Over the last decade, the Ministry of Education has progressively laid the foundations for AI-enabled education through national digital platforms, policy frameworks, institutional reforms, and large-scale capacity-building initiatives spanning school education, higher education, skilling, and advanced research and innovation ecosystems," the Ministry of Education stated.

"Following last year's Budget announcement, the government set up a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education at Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The Ministry conducted extensive consultations with academia, industry, civil society and government bodies to chart a roadmap for AI integration. Recently, the Education Minister held discussions with AI startup founders in the education sector and chaired the two-day "Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026," bringing together key stakeholders to advance responsible AI-driven transformation," it specifies.

