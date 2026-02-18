"Sorry For Not Accepting Sorry": Biker's Mother On Teen's Father's Apology

Inna Makan, whose world came crashing down on February 3 when her 23-year-old son Sahil Dhaneshra died after his bike collided with a Mahindra Scorpio SUV driven by a teenager, is struggling to pick up the pieces and is in no mood to accept apologies from the teen's family.

Responding to an interview of the teen's father in which he said he was "very sorry" for her loss, she replied, "The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke on the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry," she told NDTV amid nationwide outrage of yet another instance of underage driving claiming a life.

"If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry? My world can't come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?" Inna Makan asked, her son's portrait next to her.

The 23-year-old, who was to leave for the UK soon for a postgraduate course, was on his bike when it collided head-on with the SUV in Delhi's Dwarka. Sahil died on the spot. The 17-year-old, who was at the wheel. was sent to a correctional home and later released for the duration of his Class 10 board exams.

#NDTVExclusive | Justice For Sahil- "I am very sad at Sahil's death. Don't think my son will be same again": Accused's father to @mukeshmukeshs pic.twitter.com/wiemICvgwt — NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2026

A video shot by the accused's sister, seated in the co-driver's seat, has sparked allegations that the siblings were shooting a reel when the accident took place.

Inna Makan, a single mother, has said a "fun reel" has crushed her world. Sahil's father died in 2018, and his mother has said he had never supported the family. Her entire life, she has said, was built around providing the best for Sahil. With him gone, she plans to wind up her real estate business and focus on the fight for justice.

The teen driver's father runs a commercial vehicles business and was not in the city when the accident took place. He flew back as soon as he got a call from his wife.

"I am also a parent. It was a mistake. I am very, very sorry. The whole family is disturbed. For that family as well, I feel very sad. I cannot describe it in words," he told NDTV.

The father of the accused said he did not know his 17-year-old son had been driving the SUV. "I never knew about it. He was very scared of me," he said, clarifying that his son did not have a driving licence. Asked if his son and daughter were making reels, "No, she was not making reels. She was taking pictures and making a video."

He said the teen accused is a good student and has won laurels for his school. "From the school, he has got 125 awards, including gold and silver. The attendance is 98-99%. The police have verified it. His scores range between 85-90. Even that has been verified by the police," the father said, adding that his son is in shock after the road accident.