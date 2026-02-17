After Son's Death In Delhi Accident, A Mother's Plea And Warning To All Parents

"I have lost everything. He was all I had." This was a mother's lament after her 23-year-old son, Sahil Dhaneshra, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a speeding SUV driven by a 16-year-old in Delhi's Dwarka.

Sitting in Sahil's room, surrounded by his possessions - including an RC car from when he was a child, his iPad, and his photos - Inna Maakan told NDTV that her son's death should be a lesson to all parents. Tears streaming down her face, she pleaded with parents not to hand over keys of vehicles to their children who are underage and can't even apply for a driving licence.

"Let my son's sacrifice be a lesson to everyone. Secure your children's future. If people don't learn their lesson now, more mothers will keep losing their children. When many mothers lose their children at once, maybe people will understand then," she sobbed.

"Watching the news and hearing about an accident is one thing. It's another when it happens to you," she warned.

Speaking about how she had raised Sahil alone, she recalled how she had done "a hell of a lot of work" after she left her home with him. Day or night didn't matter, she said, and her sole aim was to ensure his education was never compromised.

"I don't even have an alternative. No family, no other child, no other reason. Everything is finished... the only thing I have left is to get him justice," the inconsolable mother said, breaking into sobs again when she recalled that she had immersed Sahil's ashes herself.

"I had never even seen anyone's ashes before. And when I did, it ended up being my child's," she gasped, struggling to catch her breath.

Ambition Cut Short

Sahil's room was full of inspirational messages and targets he had set for himself, painting a picture of a young man who wanted to make something of his life and ensure his mother never wanted for anything.

"They want to fly first class. I want to own the plane," a poster said. Another message on the ceiling revealed a goal he was working towards: "2025 will be my year. $1000,000 ($1 million) year!"

His iPad wallpaper was a computer-generated image of a luxurious home with a supercar parked in the driveway.

"This was his dream home," Maakan recalled. "He used to tell me, 'Mummy, you and I will live in this house. Just let me finish my education. This will be my car; this is my dream car.'"

Speeding SUV

Sahil was killed when his bike collided with a Scorpio being driven by a 16-year-old boy near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka on February 3. The SUV went on to hit a taxi as well. While Sahil was declared dead at the hospital, the cab driver is undergoing treatment for injuries.

A video showed that the SUV was speeding on a two-lane road and had narrowly missed a bus before hitting the bike. During the investigation, it emerged that 13 challans had been issued against the Scorpio, including nine for speeding.

Police officials also said that the teenager had lied about his age after the accident. He told them he was 19 years old, while his birth certificate - a copy of which is with NDTV - shows he was born in August 2009.

The teenager was detained and then granted interim bail on February 10 so that he could appear for his Class 10 Board examination. His lawyer has said the boy will surrender again on March 7.