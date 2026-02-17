Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Oath-Taking Live Updates: Bangladesh's prime minister-to-be, Tarique Rahman, and his cabinet ministers are set to take the oath of office shortly, becoming the first elected representatives since a deadly 2024 uprising. Rahman will become the first male to hold the top post in the country of 170 million people in 35 years. The new members of the Bangladeshi Parliament, meanwhile, were sworn in on Tuesday morning by the Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin.
Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls. The BNP, unlike Jamaat, has meanwhile declined to take a second oath as members of the “Constitution Reform Commission” to endorse the much drummed up “July Charter” referendum staged along with the general election, with the party saying, "No provision of the council is yet to be incorporated in the Constitution."
Around 1,200 dignitaries from Bangladesh and abroad are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government, scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 4:00 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. From India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reached Dhaka to attend the oath-taking ceremony. He was received by Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary (Bilateral), Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India.
Here Are Live Updates On Bangladesh PM-To-Be Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony:
Tarique Rahman Cabinet: 25 Ministers, 24 State Ministers To Take Oath
A total of 25 BNP MPs have been selected to take the oath as Ministers in the Cabinet, while 24 will be sworn in as state ministers, of the newly elected government in Bangladesh, local media reports. The list of Ministers includes Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, etc, according to the leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune.
Two BNP leaders, Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid and Khalilur Rahman, will take oath as Technocrat Ministers, the report added.
Why Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Is Departure From Past For Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman's swearing in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh will see several firsts for his country, including the ceremony taking place in the presence of foreign leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus stepped down on Monday in a farewell broadcast to the nation before handing over to an elected government.
Will Tarique Rahman as Prime Minister be willing to take hard steps, even reverse some decisions of the Yunus regime, looking ahead to ensure peace and stability along the more than 4,000-kilometre-long border between India and Bangladesh?
Tarique Rahman will take the oath as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections.
Dhaka, Bangladesh: On Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), taking oath as the Prime Minister of the country, the Convener of the Jatiyo Chhatra Samaj organisation says, "We are excited about the new parliament and about Tarique Rahman and the BNP government. We think that this will be a different government from the previous government. Tarique Rahman won't repeat the fascist culture again, and I think he will concentrate on democratic culture, and he will think of the interest of the people, and the people will be the owners of this country... Everything will be changed, and we will see a new Bangladesh."
Bangladesh's outgoing Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus used his farewell address to project defiance abroad, most notably through indirect but provocative remarks touching on India's northeastern region.
After a landslide victory in the national election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers have formally elected their chief, Tarique Rahman, as the leader of parliament and the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Dhaka on Tuesday to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Secretary Nazrul Islam. The reception, which included officials from the High Commission of India, underscores the regional importance of the transition as Rahman prepares to take office following the BNP's landslide victory.
Joining the international dignitaries, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also arrived in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet. Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs noted that Birla's participation "underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations."
Tarique Rahman Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Priyanka Chaturvedi's Message To Om Birla
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday, emphasised the strategic importance of India's presence at the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman. The MP's remarks came as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Bangladesh today to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "As far as PM Modi is concerned, there was also concern about the Pakistani Prime Minister being part of it... Understanding the seriousness of how the India-Bangladesh relationship has gone downhill, and Pakistan has had a strong influence on Bangladesh, it is important that we begin engaging with Bangladesh and ensure the relationship we shared returns to the same footing..."
While speaking to ANI on Muhammad Yunus' statement, she further added, "He can continue to say what he wants. He has been the most divisive figure in Bangladesh, heavily influenced by Pakistan and aiding and abetting targeted killings of Hindu minorities... I would only say it is good riddance, and such provocative statements from him would get the deserved response that the MEA will give to him..."
Bangladesh PM Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Bangladesh PM-To-Be Tarique Rahman And Lawmakers Sworn Into Parliament
Bangladesh's prime minister-to-be Tarique Rahman and lawmakers were sworn into parliament on Tuesday, becoming the first elected representatives since a deadly 2024 uprising. Rahman is set to take over from an interim government that has steered the country of 170 million people for 18 months since the autocratic government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.
The lawmakers, who promised loyalty to Bangladesh, were sworn in by the Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers are expected to formally elect Rahman as their leader, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin then to administer the oath of office to the prime minister and his ministers later on Tuesday afternoon.
Rahman, 60, chief of the BNP and scion of one of the country's most powerful political dynasties, won a landslide victory in the February 12 elections.
Tarique Rahman Live Updates: In Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh To Get 1st Male PM In 35 Years
Tarique Rahman will become Bangladesh's first male head of government in 35 years. His ascent to power signals the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics dominated exclusively by two women – his mother, Khaleda Zia, and long-time rival Sheikh Hasina. Zia became the country's first female prime minister in 1991 and served multiple terms. Later Awami League leader Hasina went on to become the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh's history, holding office across successive mandates beginning in 1996 and later in 2008, 2014, 2018, and 2024.
Tarique Rahman Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE Updates: Jamaat-led Alliance Takes Oath Amid Constitutional Reform Dispute
As Bangladesh prepares for a political transition, the newly elected members of parliament from the Jamaat-led alliance, independent candidates, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh took their oath on Tuesday afternoon at the National Parliament in Dhaka, local media reported.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath on Tuesday morning in accordance with the country's Constitution.
Citing sources, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported that two sentences of the oath were read after consultation with Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman.
Reports suggest that the six MPs of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were not present in the room during the oath-taking.
After the signing formalities were concluded, the second oath, as members of the Constitutional Reform Council reportedly commenced.
Bangladesh News LIVE: BNP MPs Elect Tarique Rahman As Leader Of Parliamentary Party
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is all set to be the Prime Minister of the country after his party's Members of Parliament elected him as leader of the parliamentary party, making it official. The development came even as all the newly elected members of parliament from across the parties took the oath of office, ending the stalemate over the Constitution Reform Council.
Bangladesh’s right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami's newly elected MPs initially refused to take the oath of office after the victorious BNP declined to take the pledge as members of the “Constitution Reform Council”.