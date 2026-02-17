"$1000,000 Year": Unfulfilled Dreams Of Sahil Dhaneshra, Killed In Crash

Bedsheet tucked neatly, books stacked on the table and ambitions scribbled on the walls - this is how Sahil Dhaneshra's room looks like today, but Sahil is nowhere to be seen. The 23-year-old's life was tragically cut short after a speeding SUV, allegedly being driven by a minor, hit his bike near Dwarka in West Delhi. Sahil died on the spot.

Sahil's mother, Inna Maakan, is left with unanswered questions and her son's unfulfilled aspirations.

Achiever, Ambitious Sahil

A glimpse inside Sahil's room shows he was an achiever and had ambitions, which will never be fulfilled now. Sahil's framed portraits sit on his study table along with a stack of books and laptop. There is also a poster that reads "They want to fly first class. I want to own the plane."

Dozens of medals hang on the wall adjacent to the table.

Scribbles like "Obsession is gonna beat talent" on other walls show Sahil's ambitions. On the ceiling, he had written a number, in what appears to be a personal target.

"2025 will be my year," he had written, along with "$1000,000 year!"

In another scribble, Sahil defined 'D' as 'dream' and 'discipline'.

When Sahil's Mother Received The Most Dreadful Call

On February 3, Inna Maakan received a call, informing her of her son's fatal accident. By the time she rushed to the location and took her son to the hospital, he was gone.

"At 1:19 pm, I got a call from the Station House Officer of Dwarka Sector-11, stating they have found a bike, which is registered under my number. Theys said, 'We have found a dead body'," inconsolable Maakan recalled.

Maakan asked the cop for details on the features of dead body. "They said he is slim and fair. I ran to my car and reached Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. My son was lying on the road. His sports bike was split into three parts, and his jacket was torn into pieces."

Maakan says she screamed for 10 minutes before the ambulance standing nearby picked up her son and drove to the hospital.

"An ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital. After I screamed, Sahil was picked by his legs and hands, without any support to the neck, and taken to the hospital," she added.

Sahil was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital where Maakan allegedly had to shout to secure treatment for her son.

"My neighbour drove me to the hospital. When I shouted, the hospital carried out ECG and declared him dead," she said.

"People, who made videos, told that my child was thrown up in the air nearly 50 feet."

The SUV has 13 challans, of which nine are specifically for over speeding. The teen allegedly didn't have a driving license at the time of the incident.

Video Shows Head-On Collision

The SUV, which hit Sahil's bike, was being driven by a 17-year-old who is currently on interim bail due to his class 10 board exams. A video, recorded from inside the SUV, shows the teen driver over speeding on a road. The SUV narrowly misses a bus before colliding head-on with Sahil's bike.

The footage also shows Sahil attempting to overtake the bus right before the SUV coming from the opposite direction collides with him.

Sahil's mother, who shared the reel, said the video had been trimmed at the end, the part when the accident took place.

What Autopsy Report Said

According to the autopsy report, Sahil died due to severe haemorrhage. The report also mentions a blood clot under the scalp and a skull fracture on the left side of his head.

The report further details that the internal damage was extensive. The report points to lung damage and brain swelling. The injuries were found to be consistent with the circumstances of the road accident.