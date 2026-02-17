"Haemorrhage, Skull Fracture": Autopsy Of Delhi Man Killed By Teen Driver

An autopsy report has shed light on the tragic death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed earlier this month in a multi-vehicle collision in Dwarka.

The report confirms the extent of the trauma sustained when a Scorpio, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, struck Dhaneshra's motorcycle.

According to the autopsy findings, the 23-year-old died due to severe haemorrhage. The report also mentions a blood clot under the scalp and a skull fracture on the left side of his head.

Post-Mortem Details Fatal Head And Chest Trauma

The report further details that the internal damage was extensive. The report points to lung damage and brain swelling. The injuries were found to be consistent with the circumstances of the road accident.

The cause of death has been recorded as haemorrhagic shock resulting from cranio-cerebral injury, along with injuries to the right upper limb and damage to vital organs.

The post-mortem examination found that the victim had sustained multiple fatal injuries to the head and chest, confirming that the death was due to severe cranio-cerebral trauma accompanied by heavy haemorrhage.

According to the autopsy report, there were multiple fractures in the left 4th, 5th and 6th ribs, and around 100 ml of blood was found in both pleural cavities, indicating significant internal chest trauma.

A subscalp hematoma was observed in the left parietal region of the head, and the left temporo-parietal bone of the skull was found fractured.

The report also noted a massive subdural hematoma in the left parieto-temporal region of the brain, along with hemorrhagic contusions and generalised brain edema.

Additionally, clotted blood was present in the oral cavity.

Teen Scorpio Driver On Bail Amid Board Exams

The fatal incident occurred at 11:57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3, under the jurisdiction of the Dwarka South police station. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered a pile-up involving the Scorpio, a Swift Dzire taxi, and Sahil's motorcycle. Preliminary investigations suggest the Scorpio hit Sahil's motorcycle from the opposite direction before crashing into the parked taxi.

The driver of the taxi, Ajit Singh, was also injured in the crash and was treated at IGI Hospital. While his statement has been recorded, police are still waiting for the final medical opinion regarding his injuries.

The driver of the Scorpio, a juvenile who did not possess a valid driving license, was caught during the investigation. Following the incident, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and initially sent to an observation home.

However, on February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager interim bail. The board cited the minor's ongoing Class 10 board examinations as the primary reason for his temporary release.

The "mother of the 23-year-old who died in a recent car crash where a minor was at the wheels, said there are multiple challans on the car.

"There were 13 challans on this car... many of the UP state and all are for over speeding," Inna Maakan told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Describing the traumatic moments, his mother said they got the call after 1 pm.

"I ran to my car and reached there. My son was lying on the road. his jacket was torn... He was in a very bad condition... I understood that he had been screaming for 10 minutes. AN ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital," she said.

By the time they reached the hospital, he was dead, she said.

Maakan said the police have assured her of a fair investigation even though the teen is out on bail to take his school board exams.

"He is on an interim bail. I met the ACP and the DCP (Assistant and Deputy Commissioners of the police). The ACP told me that the investigation will be fair... I went to the police again. We got the postmortem report today," she added.

She said she got to know about his release later since she was busy with her son's last rites.