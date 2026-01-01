Teen Gets Bail Week After SUV Ran Over 23-Year-Old In Delhi

A 23-year-old man died in a road accident in Delhi earlier this month after an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with his motorcycle before crashing into a parked car.

The juvenile driver has since been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

The fatal accident was reported at 11.57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College at Dwarka South police station. A police team rushed to the spot to find two cars - a Scorpio and a cab - and a motorcycle in a pile-up.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dzire taxi, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion on his injuries is awaited.

During the investigation, the driver of the Scorpio was caught. Police said that the teenager was driving without a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. As he is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to an observation home.

On February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board granted him interim bail, citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations.

Investigators have seized all three vehicles involved in the crash and conducted mechanical inspections. Vehicle documents have been verified, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area has been collected as part of the probe.

Preliminary findings suggest that the Scorpio first collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and then rammed into the parked Dzire car on the side of the road.

While speaking to NDTV, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is currently underway.