Family Of Delhi Man Killed In 2016 Road Accident Gets Rs 83-Lakh Compensation

A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded a compensation of Rs 82.86 lakh to the family of a 34-year-old Delhi Fire Services (DFS) staff who died in a road accident in 2016.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of Vineet Sehrawat who was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Haryana Roadways bus near Gagadwaas Village in Bhiwani district on February 27, 2016.

In an order dated February 7, the tribunal held that the petitioners had adequately proved that the deceased had sustained fatal injuries in the accident, caused by rash and negligent driving on the part of the bus driver.

The tribunal relied on the testimony of an eyewitness and the criminal case record to conclude that the bus driver was at fault.

"Considering the fact that the deceased was aged about 34 years at the time of accident and was a government employee, future prospects that are 50 per cent have to be awarded in favour of the petitioners," the court said, awarding Rs 82.86 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased under various heads.

The court noted that the bus was insured at the time of accident, and directed the insurance company to pay the compensation amount to the family of the deceased.

