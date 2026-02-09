Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court is hearing the Election Commission's reply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi is taking up the matter.

Making sweeping allegations against the poll body, the West Bengal Chief Minister thundered in the top court over 1.36 crore voters on a logical discrepancy list who she claimed risked deletion on the basis of systematic errors like "misspellings in surnames" or change in addresses of daughters after marriage.

She had also raked up the issue of deployment of 8,300 Micro-observers appointed by the ECI in the state who she called the central govt's officers and claimed they were deleting voter names unconstitutionally without any authority.

