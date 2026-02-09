A Tobacco Empire Heir And His Lamborghini: The Lavish Life Of Shivam Mishra

On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 3:15 pm, a Lamborghini sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before veering out of control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Within moments, pedestrians were struck, vehicles were damaged, and at least six people were injured.

Police say the car was allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. The vehicle has since been seized. An FIR is being registered.

Two years ago, Shivam Mishra emerged into public view during a sweeping investigation by the Income Tax Department into his family's tobacco enterprise.

The 2026 Crash On VIP Road

According to DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm near Rev-3 Mall. The luxury car, a Lamborghini Revuelto costing nearly Rs 10 crore, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles.

Witnesses told police that the car was being driven at high speed. Some alleged that the driver appeared drunk. Officials have not yet confirmed the results of any medical examination.

The car first hit an auto-rickshaw. It then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was flung nearly 10 feet into the air. The Lamborghini mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before colliding with an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Taufiq Ahmed, one of the injured, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries. Speaking to NDTV, he said he had been standing on the roadside beside his parked bike when the car struck him.

Instead of stopping immediately after the initial impact, Mishra allegedly attempted to flee. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying him in another vehicle attempted to shield him from the gathering crowd and behaved aggressively. Locals in the area smashed the Lamborghini's windows and pulled him out.

Police arrived and carried out crowd control operations. Mishra and the injured were shifted to a private hospital. The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station.

The Lamborghini is registered in North West Delhi's Rohini, according to the Regional Transport Office code.

The 2024 Income Tax Raids

Shivam Mishra first entered national headlines in 2024 during multi-state Income Tax raids on Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, the company headed by his father, KK Mishra.

The Income Tax Department executed searches at 20 locations across Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. Between fifteen and twenty teams operated across five states.

At the centre of the investigation was Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, a major player in the tobacco industry known for supplying products to leading pan masala groups. Reports suggested that the company declared an annual income of Rs 20 to 25 crore, while its actual turnover was estimated between Rs 100 and 150 crore.

Officials alleged discrepancies between declared income and actual turnover. Officials then claimed that the company may have evaded Income Tax laws and violated Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules. Investigators also suspected that money had been hidden using offshore accounts and manipulated ledgers.

The Lavish Life Of Shivam Mishra

At Shivam Mishra's residence in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, investigators seized a fleet of luxury vehicles, all bearing the number plate '4018'. The collection, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore, included a Rolls-Royce Phantom priced at around Rs 16 crore, a McLaren, a Porsche and a Lamborghini Revuelto -- the same Revuelto which hit pedestrians on Sunday.

Income Tax teams confiscated Rs 4.5 crore in cash during the initial raids. In subsequent searches, officials reported seizing Rs 7 crore in cash along with jewellery and other assets.

Several expensive watches belonging to Shivam Mishra were also seized. One diamond-studded watch was said to be worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore.

Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, under KK Mishra's leadership, established itself as a key supplier to major pan masala groups. The declared income of Rs 20-25 crore stood in contrast to the estimated turnover figures between Rs 100-150 crore.

Officials believed the company had evaded Income Tax obligations and violated GST norms. Offshore accounts and manipulations were suspected, though proceedings in those cases have not been detailed publicly since the raids.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)