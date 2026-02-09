Delhi Hotel Prices Touching Rs 5 Lakh, Mostly Sold Out, Ahead Of AI Summit

Room rates at five-star hotels in Delhi have risen sharply ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital. The summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi from February 16 to 20. A large number of foreign delegates, speakers and technology leaders are expected to attend.

Hotels across New Delhi are reporting very high demand and near-full occupancy during the summit dates. The event has reportedly received more than 35,000 registrations from across the world.

Because of the heavy demand, hotel prices have increased steeply. Rooms that usually cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 per night are now being sold at much higher rates.

Travel websites show that during peak dates, especially February 19 and February 20, room prices at several five-star hotels are touching a few lakh rupees per night.

In some luxury categories, prices are going beyond Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per night.

Aloke Bajpai, CEO of travel portal Ixigo, said that hotel prices in Delhi NCR have crossed Rs 1 lakh per night during the summit period.

“The India AI Impact Summit has surely impacted hotel rates in Delhi NCR. Several 5 star hotels in Delhi are going at 1 Lakh+ per night between 16-20 Feb,” Bajpai said in a post on X.

Flagship hotels like The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya and Taj Palace have raised room rates for the summit period. Rooms that are normally priced at standard luxury levels are now being sold at peak-season tariffs. High-end suites and club rooms are either priced in lakhs or come with strict minimum stay conditions.

Central Delhi hotels are also seeing high demand. The Imperial, Shangri-La Eros and The Park Hotel are nearly sold out for the peak dates from February 18 to February 20, with available rooms listed at steep prices.

According to Ixigo, a room at The Imperial in Connaught Place on February 17 is priced at more than Rs 2.4 lakh per night, while Radisson Blu is charging around Rs 1.1 lakh for the same date.

The India AI Impact Summit is being billed as the largest among the four global AI summits held so far. It is expected to see participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers, and representatives from over 40 global and Indian companies. Around 500 leading figures from the global AI ecosystem, including innovators, researchers and chief technology officers, are also expected to attend.

The summit was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit and will be the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.