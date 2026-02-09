Rekha Gupta Presents Report Card As BJP Completes 1 Year In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday presented a report card of Vidhan Sabha, outlining development work worth Rs 250 crore and major projects worth Rs 10,000 crore, as the BJP-led government completed one year in office.

The Chief Minister inaugurated redevelopment works at a district park and said that fountain renovation work has begun across the Vidhan Sabha and all DDA parks.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I am going to talk about the report card of the Vidhan Sabha, which I presented to you today. This report card includes work worth Rs 250 crores for this Vidhan Sabha and major projects worth Rs 10,000 crores. In this booklet, I have outlined the work we have completed or begun over the last year, as well as the plans we have developed and begun implementing."

"We have been thinking about the redevelopment of this district park for years. I am pleased to be here today to inaugurate the redevelopment of the new gate, the footpath repair, the fountain premises, the redevelopment of the toilets, and the redevelopment of the walls... Not only in the district park but across the Vidhan Sabha and all DDA parks, work on the fountains has now begun," she said.

Earlier in the day, Gupta said that the national capital will soon become the state with the maximum number of electric buses.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the launch of 500 EV buses in New Delhi, Rekha Gupta thanked the public for showing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"I want to thank the people of Delhi for trusting the BJP government and the development done by PM Modi. It is because of their trust that this government is working 365 days a year for them. Delhi will soon become the place which has the maximum number of EV buses," she said.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will launch 500 EV buses and the Delhi-Panipat Inter-State Bus Service at the Ramlila Maidan in the presence of CM Rekha Gupta.

