3 Bodies Found Inside Car On Delhi Flyover, Probe Launched

Three bodies were found inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi on Sunday.

According to initial information, the fire department received a call about an abandoned car. When the team reached the spot, three people were found dead inside a Tavera car.

"We received a call that some people might have died in a car here. When we arrived, we found a total of three people dead. They have been identified. There are two men and one woman. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer District, Sachin Sharma told ANI.

The bodies have been identified as those of 62-year-old Randhir, 42-year-old Shivnaresh, and 40-year-old Laxmi. Randhir and Shivnaresh were residents of Delhi's Ranhola area, while Laxmi was from Jahangirpuri. The car belonged to Randhir.

Police said there are no visible signs of injury on the bodies, and preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide.

Forensic teams are currently present at the spot, and the police have barricaded the crime scene and initiated an investigation.