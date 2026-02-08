Rajasthan Honeymoon Murder: They Met 7 Years Ago, Reconnected In 2024, Committed Murder A Year Later

What began as a chance meeting seven years ago ended in a brutal crime on January 30, when a newlywed woman allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband in Rajasthan, just three months after their wedding day.

The case, which is now being called 'Rajasthan's honeymoon murder', traces back to a wedding in 2018. The accused, 23-year-old Anjali, met 25-year-old Sanjay at a function where he was working as a waiter. While they exchanged words and he gave her his number, Anjali did not own a mobile phone at the time, and the two lost touch.

In 2024, after Anjali finally purchased a phone, she reconnected with Sanjay. Gradually, their interactions increased, and they entered a relationship.

However, her family had other plans. Despite her involvement with Sanjay, her parents arranged a match for her with Ashish Kumar, a resident of Rawla.

In 2025, her family found her a match, even though her heart was elsewhere. On October 30, 2025, Anjali's family married her to Ashish Kumar, a resident of Rawla.

Her husband was well-educated and soft-spoken. Anjali herself was a BCom graduate. After the wedding, she moved to Rawla, but she was unhappy.

The 225-kilometre distance between her marital home in Rawla and her hometown in Sadulshahar was not just geographical for her; it became an emotional burden. She continued to stay in touch with Sanjay.

Read | Killed Husband For Waiter: New Details In Rajasthan Honeymoon Murder

About 16 days before the murder, Anjali visited her parents' home. According to police, it was during this time that she and Sanjay planned to kill Ashish Kumar.

Although they did not meet in person after the wedding, they frequently spoke on WhatsApp calls. On the day of the murder, both spoke 5 to 7 times.

On the night of January 30, after dinner, Anjali - as part of the plan -asked her husband to go for a walk with her. She then informed Sanjay of their location over the phone.

Sanjay, along with his two associates, Rohit alias Rocky and Badal alias Siddharth, waited in the bushes along the road.

As soon as Anjali arrived at the location with her husband, she allegedly gave the signal to the men. The group ambushed Ashish, striking him repeatedly with sticks. While he lay on the ground, still breathing, they used a muffler to strangle him.

A Staged Robbery Plan

To make the incident appear like a robbery or accident, Anjali handed over her earrings and Ashish's mobile phone to the attackers. She then lay on the road pretending to be unconscious.

After receiving information from passersby, police reached the spot and took both to a hospital, where Ashish was pronounced dead on arrival.

Post-Mortem Reveals Truth

The post-mortem report revealed that Ashish had severe injuries on the back of his head and he died due to strangulation. This revelation shifted the direction of the investigation entirely.

All the accused have now been arrested. The three men have been remanded for 5 days and Anjali was remanded for two days and then sent to Bikaner Jail.