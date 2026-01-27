Pune Mother Kills Son, 11, After Dispute With Alcoholic Husband

In a chilling incident, a woman on Tuesday morning allegedly killed her 11-year-old son and attacked her daughter following a quarrel with the alcohol-addicted husband, police said.

Soni Jaybhay, resident of Wagholi area of the city, was arrested.

"The couple lived in a rented accommodation. As per preliminary probe, her husband, a Poclain machine operator, was addicted to alcohol and did not pay attention to the children, leading to quarrels," said an official of Lonikand police station.

Due to their loud quarrels, landlord Rafique Pathan had asked the family to vacate the house, he said.

The couple had another heated argument on Monday evening after the husband returned home in an inebriated condition. "On Tuesday morning, following an argument, the husband left home at around 9 am. Afterwards, members of the Pathan family heard cries coming from Jaybhay's house," the official said.

"When they rushed inside, they found the couple's 11-year-old son, Sairaj, lying in a pool of blood as Soni had allegedly slit his throat with a sickle. Their 13-year-old daughter also had injuries on the throat," he said.

The girl was rushed to hospital by the Pathan family and police were alerted.

"We have arrested the woman and further probe is underway," the official said.

