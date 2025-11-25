'Sexual Abuse, Rs 50 Crore Damages': What Celina Jaitly's 200-Page Domestic Violence Case Against Peter Haag Says

Actor and pageant holder Celina Jaitly in a Mumbai court on Tuesday filed a domestic violence case against her husband and Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag.

Details Of Celina Jaitly's Domestic Violence Case Against Peter Haag

According to court documents, Celina Jaitly sought Rs 50 crore for loss of earnings from her husband, whom she married in 2010 at a private ceremony at her Mumbai home. They registered their marriage in Austria later the same year.

The No Entry actor also sought Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and "unhindered virtual and telephonic access" to their three children Winston, Viraaj and Arthur who live in Austria with Peter Haag.

In her plea, filed in a Mumbai court, Celina Jaitly accused Peter Haag of repeated domestic violence, including "physical, sexual, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse".

The actor also alleged that Peter Haag is "narcissistic, short-tempered", and has "alcoholic tendencies", which caused her severe mental and physical distress. She claimed she was forced to flee their Austria home at night for her safety, leaving behind their three children.

Peter Haag, who has worked in the hospitality industry with top hotel chains in Dubai and Singapore, filed for divorce from Celina Jaitly, his wife of 15 years, in August, according to the plea.

The actor, through her legal counsel, stated that she was diagnosed with "Psychovegetative Overload", reportedly due to prolonged abuse. Her confidence, dignity, and self-esteem were severely damaged by her husband's "controlling and manipulative" behaviour, she said, alleging that Peter Haag prohibited her from working after marriage.

According to court documents, Celina Jaitly alleged that Peter Haag pressured her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai residence to his name while she was grieving the deaths of her newborn child and parents.

She also claimed misappropriation of funds from her bank accounts and wrongful removal of control over properties in Mumbai and Vienna. She is seeking recovery of Rs 1.26 crore and Rs 2.56 crore property-related losses, and Rs 32 lakh for misappropriated funds.

Celina Jaitly, as per her plea, requested the court to restrict her husband from committing domestic violence and prevent Peter Haag from entering or interfering with their shared Andheri residence, additionally, restraining him from alienating or disposing of the shared household.

The actor also asked the court to direct Peter Haag to return her jewellery, articles, and documents.

Celina Jaitly further claimed that her husband has completely blocked her access to their children, except for one brief interaction on November 15, since she initiated legal proceedings against him.

Celina Jaitly's First Instagram Post After Filing Domestic Violence Case Against Peter Haag

"#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me," wrote Celina Jaitly in her first Instagram post after she filed the case against her husband.

The actor said she won't make any comments regarding her case as the matter is sub judice.

"Here is to the year that will not break me

Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm

Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from," she concluded her post.

Celina Jaitly made headlines when she went to the Delhi High Court to seek legal and medical assistance from Indian authorities for her brother Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly claiming he has been illegally detained in the UAE.

