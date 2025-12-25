Amid Domestic Abuse Case, Celina Jaitly Spends First Christmas Away From Kids: "Hurts So Much"

Last month, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. Both Celina and Peter appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri on Friday (December 12). She also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post about celebrating Christmas away from her children for the first time, expressing how "broken" she feels as she is unable to hear their voices today.

Celina Jaitly's Christmas Post

In her long post addressed to her beloved children, Celina wrote about how she has never spent Christmas apart from them.

The post read, "Love does not disappear when you are kept apart... It only aches louder. Every prayer tonight knows your names by heart. My dearest boys, this Christmas Eve is the first Christmas away from the pieces of my heart. Winston, Viraaj & Arthur. In 13 years, and 8 years for Atu, I have never spent a Christmas without you."

She added, "Despite all the pain and sorrow of these years... If I had to do it all over again, I would do it just for you. Just to spend every day with you, every Christmas with you."

Furthermore, she continued, "Bake cookies for you. Make paani puri or aloo paranthas with your favourite spices. Teach you algebra. Get mad at you when you game too much. Then hug you, kiss you, make you take so many showers that you hate, build a snowman, feed Penny (our bunny) carrots, snuggle together as the snow falls outside over the giant fir in our garden, watch 'The Uncanny Counter'... and so much more, my beloved puppies."

Celina also mentioned how it hurts to reminisce and write these memories through tears. She described the situation as "broken" and deeply painful for her.

Celina's Christmas Wish For Her Children

In a heartfelt moment, she shared what she would like to tell Santa this year.

She wrote, "This Christmas, I will tell Santa to take as many rounds as it takes. Because I have sent my everlasting love and blessings through him, all the way to you in Austria. Because the love I feel for you, my sons, will never fit into just one round of Santa. The love I send your way would take an eternity of rounds, and an infinity for Santa to return to the North Pole."

"So I hope he keeps circling above your house. Above our home. Above what used to be our home together. Until I find my way back to you. Your devoted mommy, Mama Katze," concluded Celina.

Celina Jaitly's Petition

In her petition, Celina Jaitly claims she was "robbed of her financial independence and dignity". She mentioned having to seek permission from Haag for small projects from time to time, while he tried to make her financially dependent by limiting her earnings. The complaint describes Haag as a "self-absorbed individual" with no empathy towards their children.

She also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. Furthermore, Celina accused Haag of financial misappropriation, including using her debit and credit cards to siphon money from her bank accounts. He orchestrated this by pretending to pay her bills and by having control over her documentation and passport.

Her plea further states that Haag filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year. The legal proceedings in Mumbai follow a parallel development in the Austrian court, where Haag blamed Jaitly for the breakdown of their marriage.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, her legal team stated that the Austrian court had granted permission for one hour of daily telephonic contact with their children. Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag became parents to twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.

In her domestic violence petition, Celina has also claimed that she has been prohibited from having any communication with her children since initiating legal action in India.

Next Hearing

As per a Times of India report, an Andheri court in Mumbai adjourned the hearing of the domestic violence case, giving both parties time to file their income affidavits. At the next hearing on January 27, both parties' financial affidavits will be reviewed, and Jaitly's interim applications will be taken up.

