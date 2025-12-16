Celina Jaitly Asks For Rs 100 Crore Compensation, Rs 10 Lakh Per Month From Husband In Domestic Violence Case

Last month, bollywood actor Celina Jaitly filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Celina alleged emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse at the hands of the businessman. She has now sought Rs 100 crore in compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month in maintenance.

The couple has been married for 15 years.

Both Celina and Peter appeared before the metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri on Friday. They have been instructed to file their income affidavits by January 27.

Celina filed the case on November 25, after which the above directions were issued. Peter Haag has also been asked to respond to the complaint filed under the Domestic Violence Act for domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation.

Celina Jaitly's Petition

In her petition, Celina Jaitly claims that she was "robbed of her financial independence and dignity". She mentioned how she had to seek permission from Haag for small projects from time to time, while he tried to make her financially dependent on him by limiting her earnings. The complaint describes Haag as a "self-absorbed individual" with no empathy towards their children.

She also sought custody of their three children, who are presently living with Haag in Austria.

Furthermore, Celina accused Haag of financial misappropriation, which included using her debit and credit cards to siphon money from her bank accounts. He orchestrated this by pretending to pay her bills and by having control over her documentation and passport.

Her plea further states that Haag filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year. The legal proceedings in Mumbai follow a parallel development in the Austrian court, where Haag blamed Jaitly for their marriage breakdown.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, her legal team stated that the Austrian court had granted permission for one hour of daily telephonic contact with their children.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag became parents to twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.

In her DV petition, Celina has also claimed that she has been prohibited from having any communication with her children ever since initiating legal action in India.

Next Hearing

As per a Times of India report, an Andheri court in Mumbai adjourned the hearing of the domestic violence case, giving them enough time to file their income affidavits, as mentioned earlier.

At the next hearing on January 27, both parties' financial affidavits will be reviewed, and Jaitly's interim applications will be taken up.

